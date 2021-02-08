Maggie Lindemann Poses On Her Knees & Shows Off Tattoos Wearing Short White Dress

Maggie Lindemann took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The singer, who recently released her debut EP, PARANOIA, is no stranger to impressing her followers and her most recent post did exactly that.

The “Knife Under My Pillow” songstress stunned in a basic white dress with no sleeves. The short number displayed her decolletage and fell above her upper thigh. She teamed the ensemble with long, fluffy socks that featured a stripey black-and-white print. Lindemann placed a pair of black shades on top of her head and tied her dark hair up. However, she left the front down to frame her face. Lindemann accessorized herself with necklaces and rings and painted her short nails with a coat of black polish. She is a fan of body art and showed off the numerous tattoos inked on her both her arms and her right leg.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Lindemann posed on her knees on top of a bed. Around her appeared pillows, a drink, and food in a paper box. Hung up on the wall was a poster for the iconic film Pulp Fiction. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and her piercing eyes.

In the next slide, Lindemann was captured eating food with a fork. She placed her beverage on her lap and looked to be taking a bite of her snack. The photo saw Lindemann curl up her legs while showcasing a hint of her side profile.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 346,000 likes and over 1,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.5 million followers.

“SUCH A QUEEN,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“AHH YOU LOOK SO HOT,” another passionate person shared.

“The most beautiful thing on the planet,” remarked a third fan.

“I’m just trying to see what she’s eating bc it looks good asf,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Lindemann. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a black crop top that had white stripes going across. The Downfalls High actress wore high-waisted hot pants and long socks of the same color to complete her look. Lindemann wore her hair down and accessorized herself with a necklace. She was snapped laying down on a white rug from a high angle and thanked fans for their “kind words” about the EP.