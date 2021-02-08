Kiki Passo Shows Off Killer Physique & Big Smile In Bright Orange Bikini

Kiki Passo gave fans a look at her incredibly toned physique in her latest Instagram post on Sunday, February 7. The hot Brazilian model shared a series of sizzling snapshots which captured her posing outdoors while rocking a skimpy orange bikini that showcased her enviable assets.

Kiki flaunted her curves in a tiny swimwear set. The top featured triangle cups that were cut so small, plenty of sideboob was on display. The plunging neckline gave a nice view of her décolletage, and the snug fit made her cleavage pop. Skinny straps went behind her neck for support, with an additional pair of strings tied around her back.

She sported a pair of skimpy bottoms with a low-cut front, highlighting her flat stomach and abs. The waistband had strings tied on the sides of her hips.

In the first snap, Kiki was seen kneeling on a cushioned sunbed at a resort in Florida. A striped towel was spread out on the lounger. Lush greenery and a cute signpost were seen behind her. According to the geotag, she was at The Standard Spa in Miami Beach.

The babe posed mostly in profile, as she leaned forward and spread her arms in a small, vibrantly colored cover-up. She closed her eyes and wore a big smile.

The second pic showed Kiki in a similar stance. This time, her eyes were open, and she was staring at something out of frame, still grinning. A swipe to the right featured the influencer posing straight and tall. She let her arms rest at her side as she faced the camera and sported a closed-lip smile. In the last image, Kiki changed her pose. She leaned forward, squeezing her bust together with her arms, and placed her left hand over the other.

The 23-year-old left her blond hair down and loose. She let her natural waves flow over her shoulders and down her back. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses, her favorite round pendant necklace, bangles, and rings.

In the caption, Kiki wrote a greeting for her fans. She also tagged the establishment where she got her lashes done in the picture.

Among her 1.3 million followers on Instagram, a lot were quick to comment on her jaw-dropping post. As of this writing, the new share has received more than 48,900 likes and 380-plus comments. Many of her admirers complimented her on her fantastic figure, while countless others praised her facial features.

“The prettiest girl ever,” a follower wrote.

“You look so beautiful, as always,” commented another fan.

“You are on fire, girl!” added a third admirer.