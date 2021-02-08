Ashley Alexiss Seductively Flaunts Her Curves In Patriots Underwear, Cheers On Tom Brady

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss tantalized her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling snap in which she got all dolled up in New England Patriots gear. She referenced her ensemble in the caption, tagging Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who was formerly with the Patriots for many years, as she rooted him on for the big game.

Ashley perched on a cream-colored ottoman with a wooden frame, in what appeared to be a living room space. Several couches with vibrant orange and red pillows were visible behind her, but the background was somewhat dim, placing all the attention on Ashley’s figure.

She rocked a T-Shirt that clung to her voluptuous assets, the fabric stretching over her curves. She had the garment knotted just below her breasts, accentuating her hourglass shape and showing off several inches of her stomach, including her belly button ring.

She opted to pair the knotted shirt with some simple Patriots-branded underwear. The panties dipped low in the front and the sides stretched high over her hips, again highlighting her hourglass curves as she perched on the ottoman with her legs spread.

Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in an effortless style with a bit of texture to it, and they were also styled in a deep side-part that added some drama to her look. She had both hands tangled in her hair and her back was slightly arched as she posed for the steamy shot, her seductive gaze focused on the camera.

Ashley was barefoot in the image, and had an anklet around one ankle as her only accessory, apart from a pair of simple stud earrings that glinted in her lobes.

The smoking-hot share placed her voluptuous figure on full display, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 28,900 likes within 14 hours of going live, as well as 350 comments from her eager audience.

“Goddess,” one fan wrote, punctuating the compliment with flame emoji.

“Looking beautiful,” another follower chimed in.

“Great body!” a third fan remarked, captivated by Ashley’s incredible curves.

“I don’t care who’s playing with that post,” another follower commented, more interested in Ashley’s steamy shot than the Super Bowl LV she was referencing in the caption.

