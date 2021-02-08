Alicia Silverstone Applauds Super Bowl LV MVP Tom Brady For Plant-Based Diet: ‘The Power Of Plants Is Amazing’

The football star has claimed his way of eating has helped him continue to play professional football at 43.

Alicia Silverstone applauded Super Bowl LV MVP Tom Brady for his mostly plant-based diet as the legendary Tampa Bay Buckaneers quarterback celebrated yet another win and was honored as the best player in the National Football League. The Clueless star and author of The Kind Diet has been vegan for the past 20 years and spoke up for the football star’s commitment to eating healthy in an Instagram share.

She said in the caption of a post seen here, that the quarterback revealed in his book TB12 Method that he enjoys mostly plant-based eating. Tom credits this with helping him live a healthy lifestyle and have a successful, record-breaking athletic career.

Alicia applauded Tom for leading his teams to Super Bowl wins and for holding the record as the quarterback with the most Super Bowl titles.

She loved that Tom was so vocal about his healthful choices. She claimed a plant-based diet can make one strong and powerful, and allow a person to continue to thrive as they get older. Alicia also addressed “meatheads,” men whom she claimed said you can’t be a man, play football, and be healthy at the same time. Alicia said the power of plants was amazing in the conclusion of her post.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Her followers appeared to agree with her assessment and applauded the QB for his conscious lifestyle.

“I read an article by his chef once. He seems to not eat dairy, sugar, caffeine and barely eats meat and fish. He doesn’t eat anything factory-farmed obviously. Lots of shakes with plant proteins, vegan brown rice sushi rolls. No processed food,” noted one follower.

“Yallll she was trying to show her support for someone. Even if he’s not considered ‘vegan’ Alicia is showing us that she’s proud for him trying!”

“I think it’s fantastic but he does eat meat. Grass-fed. Don’t be fooled into thinking he’s vegan. Still an amazing athlete though,” corrected a third follower.

The professional athlete said in his book that he eschews white sugar and flour. He cooks with coconut oil and uses Himalayan pink salt to flavor his food. He also doesn’t ingest peppers, mushrooms, or eggplants. Tom also forgoes coffee, any type of caffeine, and dairy reported CBS. He also drinks half of his body weight in water.

He said on TB12’s official website here that his nutritional approach toward sustenance is based on eating organic foods that are ideally from local sources. Tom cited he understands that fruits and vegetables are high in nutrients, fiber, and enzymes and he needs these to fuel his body. These foods provide these nutrients without many of what he claimed are the negative side-effects of ultra-processed foods.