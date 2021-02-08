Cardi B Is A Vision In White Wearing Low-Cut Bodysuit For ‘Up’ Music Video

Last week, Cardi B released her new song and video for “Up.” The rapper is known for her creative videos and bold taste in fashion and made sure her most recent release got the attention it deserved. The video sees Cardi wearing different ensembles throughout, one of which is a pure number.

Cardi stunned in a white bodysuit with a very low-cut neckline. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage area and helped show off her hourglass shape. She opted for long gloves of the same color and rocked long, pointy acrylic nails. Attached to her bodysuit and gloves was flowy white material that made her attire look angelic and ethereal. Cardi is a fan of body art and showed off the large noticeable tattoos on her arms and right upper thigh. She went barefoot for the occasion and accessories herself with a jeweled ankle bracelet on her right foot. Cardi painted her pedicure toes with a coat of white polish and opted for a jeweled silver choker around her neck. She styled her luscious brunette locks down in waves for the occasion.

The 28-year-old treated her followers to nine images within one upload.

In the first shot, Cardi was captured from head-to-toe while standing up on a circular platform. She crossed her legs over and rested one foot on tiptoes. The “I Like It” chart-topper raised one arm above her head and rested the other beside her. Cardi was snapped in front of a blue, cloudy backdrop and looked to be gazing up to her right.

In the fifth frame, the Grammy Award winner was photographed with her arms spread out beside her while standing next to someone on the set who was holding up an electronic device.

In the eighth slide, Cardi sat on a pink surface and rested her legs on top. She posed side-on and showcased her profile while tilting her head back. The songstress sported a mouth-open expression and closed her eyes for the sultry snap.

In the ninth and final pic, she gave fans a close-up look at her nail art and jewelry.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 2.1 million likes and over 8,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 82.2 million followers.

“U are a goddess,” one user wrote.

“Very old hollywood, Cardi monroe vibes. Gorgeous! You’re such a star,” another person shared.

“Ur so beautiful Bardi,” remarked a third fan.

“QUEEN OF FEMALE RAP,” a fourth admirer commented.