Shania Twain Dazzles Fans In Bejeweled Bra & Cut-Out PVC Dress For Epic Throwback Super Bowl Pic

Country singing sensation Shania Twain took to Instagram to give fans another update. The Grammy Award winner watched the Super Bowl game at the Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night and reminded her followers that she once performed during the halftime show.

In the first shot, Twain stunned in a white T-shirt that appeared to say “Love” across the front in red text. She wrapped herself up in a basic black zip-up jacket, which she left half unzipped. The “Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)” hitmaker teamed the look with leather pants of the same color and lace-up beige boots. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Twain protected herself with a sparkly face mask and covered her eyes with stylish aviator sunglasses. She wore her wavy blond-and-brunette hair down and kept her nails short for the occasion.

The 55-year-old was captured sitting inside the stadium on top of a wooden surface. Behind her, you could see the pitch and what looked to be very few people in the seating area. Twain threw a thumbs up with both her hands and looked directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, the music icon took fans back into time and shared a pic from when she sang during the halftime show in 2003. Twain dazzled in a black bra that was decorated with silver jewels all over. She wore a matching choker, bracelets, and dangling earrings while wowing in a cut-out black PVC dress. Twain tied her brunette locks up and looked very glamorous.

In the photo, she had been snapped close up while belting out one of her hits. Twain held the microphone to her mouth and close her eyes while singing. The photo showcased her side profile and had people feeling nostalgic.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 75,600 likes and over 780 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.3 million followers.

“I love your performance of Up at the super bowl from 2003,” one user wrote.

“You still look beautiful even in a mask,” another person shared.

“One of my all time FAVORITE halftime shows. Still have it on VHS!” remarked a third fan.

“I think that her super bowl halftime show is the best one out of them all,” a fourth admirer commented.

As seen on YouTube, Twain’s Super Bowl halftime show saw her share the stage with No Doubt and Sting. She opened her set with “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” and ended with “Up.”