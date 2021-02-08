Shayna Taylor Poses In A Tiny Leopard Print Bikini Top & Layered Necklaces In Beach Pic

Shayna Taylor posed for a beachside photograph where she showed off her gorgeous body in a tiny leopard print bikini top and layered necklaces. The former girlfriend of American Idol host Ryan Seacrest enjoyed her time in the sun. She took a selfie on a white sandy beach during a vacation to Miami Beach, Florida.

Shayna wore a woven straw hat atop her head. Its wide brim provided shade for her face from the strong sunshine. Her long, blonde tresses were worn casually. Their length cascaded over her shoulders.

Shayna donned a tiny leopard print bikini top. It had straps that rested atop her toned shoulders. The small cups cradled her full breasts and were connected by a string that ran across her breastbone.

Shayna wore five separate necklaces in varying lengths. The first was a choker and the longest fell beyond the cups of her bikini top. The gold accessories each held different charms. These included a crescent moon-shaped pendant, a delicate pearl strand necklace, and a large, clear, crystal.

Behind the health and wellness expert, the sandy shoreline was visible. Over her right shoulder, towering palms poked out above a green tree line.

Shayna asked her 134,000 followers to take a moment to visualize a place that makes them happiest in the caption of the post. She led them through a series of visualization techniques to relieve stress.

Live with Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa, hit the like button on the post as did over 2,700 of her followers. Many took the time to share their remarks regarding the photo.

“You are truly a beauty, welcome to the East Coast,” remarked one follower.

“I love to visualize a sunny beach and recall the waves hitting the shoreline when I am stressed out,” wrote a second Instagram user.

“This exercise is amazing and very helpful because it brings me back into alignment. Thinking of what makes you happy even for one minute, is wonderful for your state of mind during this difficult time,” claimed a third fan.

“You epitomize boho chic. I love this look so much because it doesn’t even look like you tried,” a fourth admirer penned.

Shayna takes her healthy tips one step further. She engages her fans through her Instagram page Shayna’s Kitchen seen here, where she shares healthy and delicious Gluten, dairy, and refined-sugar-free recipes. Shayna also hosts a podcast called “A Sense of Well-Being” and is the founder of Bottle and Stone, a line of handcrafted CBD-based remedies.