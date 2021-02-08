Jade Grobler Poses On A Big Rock In Sexy Green Bikini

Jade Grobler turned up the heat in her latest Instagram post shared on Monday, February 8. In a stunning photo shared to her feed, the South African influencer spent a day in nature and posed in a sexy two-piece swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The photo showed Jade posing on a large rock formation, though it is unclear exactly where the image had been captured. From what was visible, the background was filled with tall trees and mossy patches. A fallen tree trunk was visible behind her.

She sat on her legs, and one leg was tucked under the other with her toes pointing outward. The babe leaned forward and placed her hands on the stone. She looked directly at the camera with her head tilted and gave a closed-lip smile and a sultry gaze.

The model wore a green bikini set. It included a skimpy top boasting triangle-style cups that struggled to contain her shapely bust. The garment was cut so small and had a plunging neckline that displayed a nice view of her cleavage. Silver O-rings were seen connecting the straps to the top, and the piece clung to her shoulders for support.

She sported a matching thong that was just as scanty. The front side of the waistband sat a few inches below her belly button, revealing a generous amount of skin around her toned midsection. Many viewers raved about her flat tummy, expressing their thoughts in the comments section. The high leg cuts accentuated her curvy hips and helped elongate her lean legs.

Jade left her blond hair untied and parted to the side. Her golden locks were wet, possibly from swimming. She kept her jewelry minimal as not to overpower her revealing ensemble. The hottie wore a double black string necklace with a small turtle pendant, a thin bracelet, and rings.

In the caption, the bombshell wrote something about her hopes of finding her ideal man who adores the same things and activities as her. She also shared that since she doesn’t have a boyfriend yet, she will spend her time exploring with friends.

The new update received more than 22,500 likes and more than 330 comments within hours of going live. Her avid admirers on the popular photo-sharing app were quick to comment on the steamy post, showering her with compliments. Countless fans praised her enviable curves and beauty. Some others weren’t very confident with words. Instead, they decided to express their feelings for the model with a trail of emoji.

“I am your type then! Hit me up, and we’ll explore all day and night,” a fan wrote.

“You are so beautiful!! I am also amazed at your body,” gushed another admirer.