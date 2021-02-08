Christina Aguilera, 40, Rocks Leather Pants & Jacket For Fierce Ensemble

Christina Aguilera took to Instagram to update fans with some new content. The powerhouse vocalist is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and opted for a fierce number for her most recent post.

The “Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You)” hitmaker stunned in a dark gray top that featured a crew neck. The item of clothing was tucked into her black pants made out of leather material. The attire appeared to be tighter across the top and looser at the bottom. Aguilera teamed the ensemble with gray heels and wrapped herself up in a long blue leather jacket that fell past her knees. She scraped back her blond hair and tied her locks up in a ponytail. Aguilera placed a bag with a chain strap over her left shoulder and rocked acrylic nails that were decorated with a coat of coral polish. The mom-of-two accessorized herself with small earrings and a ring for the occasion.

The 40-year-old treated her followers to two photos within one upload.

In the first slide, she was captured in a moving image. Aguilera was snapped outdoors from head-to-toe in the dark while placing her hands on top of a car behind her. The singer parted her legs and gazed over at the camera lens with her head tilted up slightly.

In the next slide, Aguilera was caught sporting a similar stance. However, she gazed down at the ground while being photographed from a different angle.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 247,000 likes and over 2,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 7.4 million followers.

“Makes me so happy seeing pictures of you. We miss you,” one user wrote.

“you are radiant, I hope you have an amazing night,” another person shared.

“Literally who told christina she could look this hot? this is EVERYTHING,” remarked a third fan.

“You have always been an inspiration,” a fourth admirer commented.

In December last year, Aguilera made an appearance on the Late Night with Seth Meyers and upped her fashion game in a lilac-tone plaid ensemble. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a buttoned up blazer jacket with matching pants. The Burlesque actress sported her locks in a high ponytail and slayed in strappy burgandy heels that gave her some extra height and showed off her pedicure toes. She opted for dangling earrings, body jewelry, and a necklace while looking very glamorous.