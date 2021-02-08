Saffron Barker Sizzles In Strapless Bikini While Asking For ‘A Side Of Beach’

Saffron Barker sizzled in a bikini for a stunning new photo posted to Instagram. The 20-year-old British YouTuber wowed as she put her fit figure on display in a glamorous two-piece and matching sarong.

The snap showed Saffron posing against a plain white wall with her arms above her head. She bent her left and placed her hand around her right forearm, showing off two tattoos.

Saffron rocked a semi-shiny champagne-colored strapless bikini top that was ruched in the center of her chest as she showed off her tanned décolletage. She wore her long, blond hair in waves in a half up, half down style that cascaded over her chest. She also wore two shorter pieces down either side of her face.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant stayed a little more covered on her bottom half with a cover-up in the same material that flashed her left thigh as she bent her leg. It was high-waisted and covered her naval but still gave a peek at her slim waist with an interlocked design over her left hip.

Saffron accessorized with a chunky gold chain necklace and matching bracelet. She also rocked gold hoop earrings and gave the camera a more serious look with her lips slightly apart.

The Saffron Barker Vs Real Life: My Perfectly Filtered Life (Sort Of. But Not Really at All) author joked that she was looking for some beach to go with her coffee in the caption, while fans flooded the comments section with praise.

“Prettiest girl alive and that’s the truth,” one person wrote alongside two red hearts.

“Omg unreal,” another fan commented alongside two cat faces with hearts for eyes.

“Saff, you beauty,” a third comment read with a heart eye face, three fire symbols, an okay hand, and a sparkling heart.

“OMG STUNNER,” a fourth comment read in all caps alongside a heart eye face.

The upload was a big hit with her 1.8 million followers. It attracted more than 110,200 likes and 580-plus comments.

The stunning new snap came after Saffron got plenty of attention last month when she shared a sultry photo in sheer red lingerie.

The social media influencer posed on her knees on a bed in a plunging lace bustier and matching bottoms as she showed off a tattoo on her upper right thigh. She had her hair piled up on her head and accessorized with gold jewelry as she promoted a British lingerie brand and encouraged fans in the caption to check out their “gorg pieces.”