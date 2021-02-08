‘The Masked Singer UK’ Spoilers: Fans Are Confident Robin Is Aston Merrygold

The second season of The Masked Singer in the U.K. has had viewers trying to figure out which celebrities are underneath each of the costumes. This weekend is the final and will see the remaining three contestants –Robin, Badger, and Sausage — get unmasked.

Last week saw Robin score themselves a place in the final. From the beginning, fans felt confident that they were a well-trained male singer with impressive dance moves. For their debut performance, they sang Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” and straight away gave off a vibe that entertaining is something they do for a living.

During each of the episodes, the nation has been given clues about Robin to help them try to suss out their identity.

According to Radio Times, they described themselves as “fast on their feet” and “ready to go the distance.” The VT showed a street sign saying “Albert Square,” hinting they have a connection to the soap opera EastEnders. Robin said “I may be a Robin, but I’ve been known to fly without wings” and “felt like I was in a world of my own.” Sport has been an important part of their life and said he always knew he’d be a footballer and “represent his country” in red colors.

Robin has showcased their versatility and performed a whole range of songs. This most recent episode heard them sing Kenny Loggins’ “Footloose” and Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.”

The panel — Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, and Jonathan Ross — have guessed a whole range of names, some of which include Bruno Mars, Olly Murs, Amir Khan, and Joe Swash, to name a few. However, fans are confident Robin is Aston Merrygold from chart-topping boy band JLS.

“I did not wear a blue JLS hoodie throughout my early teens to now not know that Robin is 100% Aston Merrygold my friends #TheMaskedSingerUK,” one user tweeted.

“Sorry but I would bet my life that Robin on the masked singer is Aston Merrygold, can’t mistake that voice one bit,” another person shared on Twitter.

“u literally cannot convince me robin isnt aston merrygold im sorry. ive loved him since i was like 8 i know his voice anywhere #MaskedSingerUK,” remarked a third account in a tweet.

“”i am sorry but robin just HAS to be aston merrygold and if it’s not then i’ll eat my hat #MaskedSingerUK,” a fourth user tweeted.

Viewers will have to tune in to the finale on Saturday night to find out if Merrygold is underneath the Robin mask and if they will be crowned the winner.