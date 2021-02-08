‘DWTS’ Pro Artem Chigvintsev Shares Adorable Family Snap With Nikki Bella & Son Matteo

Artem Chigvinstev posed with fiancée Nikki Bella and their son Matteo for an adorable snap as the family shared a lazy Sunday. The Dancing with the Stars professional shared that the last day of the week was the best in the image’s caption. He and Nikki gathered together to spend some time in the sun with their six-month-old baby.

He leaned into the arm of the Total Bellas star. who tenderly cradled his head.

Artem’s light-colored eyes were bright as he looked directly into the camera. He held the couple’s son in his arms. He wore a blue denim shirt with the top buttons undone.

Matteo leaned back into his father’s chest. The infant’s full head of light hair was neatly brushed to one side for the snap. He had on a light gray sweater and in his left hand, he held a plastic toy ring.

Nikki wore a plain, black scoop-necked, long-sleeved shirt. A gold necklace fell directly above her collarbone. It had block lettering of the initials MC. This stood for her son’s name. On her right hand, a thin gold band was seen on her ring finger. Her dark tresses were blown out straight and brushed to one side. Their length fell over her shoulders and onto the front of her chest.

The sun illuminated the sky behind the family. It cast a sweet glow onto the backs of their heads. Lush greenery was visible over Artem’s shoulder.

Several of Artem’s fellow Dancing with the Stars pros shared their positive remarks about the new upload. These included Lindsay Arnold, Emma Slater, and Alan Bersten.

Followers of the mirrorball-winning pro adored the sweet shot. They marveled at how big the baby had grown and delighted in the apparent affection between Artem and Nikki.

“He is seriously the cutest baby I’ve ever seen,” wrote one follower.

“You both look like you’ve found peace, joy, and lots of love,” claimed a second Instagram user.

“This is a gorgeous family picture! Definitely need to print this and blow it up!” penned a fan, who added several emoji that had heart eyes at the end of their remark.

“Gorgeous fam. I love how Nikki’s brown and Artem’s light blue colors made Teo’s dark blue eyes,” a fourth fan observed.

The couple met during Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars in 2017 when they were partnered with other celebs and pros in their attempt to win a mirrorball trophy. They were sent home during the seventh week of the competition. At that time, Nikki was still engaged to then-fiance John Cena. After the couple broke up it took nine months for Nikki and Artem to reconnect. They soon became inseparable. In November of 2019, they became engaged and welcomed Matteo on July 31, 2020.