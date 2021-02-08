Miley Cyrus Performs With ‘Superman’ Billy Idol In Leather Crop Top & Miniskirt

Singing sensation Miley Cyrus performed at the Super Bowl tailgate show and brought out Billy Idol to perform their song “Night Crawling” together. The track features on Cyrus’ most recent album, Plastic Hearts, which was released in November last year. The Grammy Award-nominated took to Instagram to share various snaps from the performance.

Cyrus stunned in a pink-and-black crop top made out of leather material. The item of clothing featured straps that went around her neck and had studs embroidered all over. The attire also had “FTW” written across the front. She teamed the ensemble with a matching high-waisted miniskirt and kneepads. The “We Can’t Stop” chart-topper completed her look with black leather boots and accessorized with numerous bracelets. She sported her wavy blond hair in a mullet-style and a full fringe. Cyrus is a fan of body art and showed off the numerous tattoos inked all over both her arms.

The 28-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, Cyrus was captured on stage holding up a pink foam finger next to Idol. She placed one hand on her hip and flashed a radiant smile. The 65-year-old rockstar was caught looking at Cyrus and also opted for leather. He wore a jacket with studs and a red top underneath. Idol paired his outfit with black jeans and lace-up boots.

In the next slide, Cyrus leaned forward and poked her tongue out at the crowd while Idol was snapped gazing in front with a happy expression.

In the final two frames, Cyrus was photographed solo on a motorbike that was on the stage. The former Hannah Montana actress held sat on the seat and held onto the bars while continuing to stick her tongue out.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 520,000 likes and over 1,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 122.5 million followers.

“You nailed it,” one user wrote.

“Love you queen so much,” another person shared.

“You guys were amazing! The entire concert was PERFECTION! I love you,” remarked a third fan.

“I wish this was the half time show,” a fourth admirer commented.

Watch the full performance of “Night Crawling” below:

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cyrus’ album Plastic Hearts received instant praise from music critics.

“With Plastic Hearts, comes a wonderful album about life as a fiercely independent woman. Cyrus has found the perfect balance of pushing her own musical boundaries whilst proving she’s one of the strongest and bravest names in the constant celebrity whirlwind,” The Line of Best Fit said.