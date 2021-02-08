Tahlia Skaines Gets Flirty In A Three-Piece Lingerie Set

Tahlia Skaines teased her 586,000 Instagram followers on Monday, February 8, when the Australian model showcased the new lingerie set from Lounge Underwear that flaunted her fantastic figure and shapely assets.

Tahlia wore a skimpy light pink bra-and-panty combo made of delicate semi-sheer and lace fabric. The bra boasted classic balconette cups that had a scalloped trim. The soft cups were not lined, but the thick fabric obscured the necessary bits from being exposed. The fit was snug, and it barely contained her ample chest. It had stretchable straps that clung to her shoulders for support. The plunging neckline exposed a generous amount of her decolletage, while the underwire structure that pushed her breasts up displayed more cleavage.

The internet personality sported a matching pair of undies, which were made of the same semi-sheer and lace material as the upper undergarment. The waistline sat several inches below her navel. Its high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin. She also sported a garter belt that hugged her slim waist, highlighting her flat tummy and abs.

Tahlia captured the smoking-hot snap in the bedroom for a more intimate setting. She posed in front of a mirror, kneeling directly on the bed with her thighs parted. The bombshell occupied the middle of the frame, holding her phone with her left hand. The babe angled the mobile device in front of her face and shoulder, blocking half of her face from view. Her right hand touched the mattress as she gazed at her phone’s screen and took the selfie.

The white walls and furniture made the place bright, and the sunlight that possibly came from the windows illuminated her fit physique. Notably, her flawlessly tanned skin appeared glowing in the shot.

The influencer parted her blond hair in the center and tied its lengths in a low bun. She wore a chunky chain necklace, hoop earrings, and several rings as accessories.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote about the upcoming Valentine’s Day. She also tagged Lounge Underwear’s Instagram page in both the caption and in the picture.

In less than an hour of going live on the photo-sharing app, her recent social media upload garnered more than 1,600 likes and over 25 comments. Online supporters flocked to the comments section and wrote gushing messages about her insanely toned body. Countless other followers struggled to find the right words to express their admiration for the model. Instead, they opted to use various emoji to express their feelings.

“You’re so sexy,” gushed an admirer, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“Wow! You look so fine! That color suits you,” wrote another fan.

“What a hot angel,” commented another follower.