Laura Amy Flaunts Sideboob & Lean Legs In Skimpy Ruched Bodysuit While Posing In The Bathtub

Australian bombshell Laura Amy recently took to Instagram to update her 881,000 followers with a new sultry update. In the latest sizzling post, uploaded February 8, the 28-year-old model wore a scanty bodysuit that showcased her incredible assets and killer body.

Laura was snapped inside a bathroom with marble-style walls. She was sitting on the edge of a bathtub with her body angled to the side. The babe posed by spreading her thighs and raised one leg, letting her foot rest on the rim. While her pose hid the other side of her body in the shot, her fans still appeared to be content with the amount of skin they saw. She placed her left hand in between her thighs as she looked straight into the camera and offered a seductive gaze.

Sunlight entered the room through the glass window that was covered in semi-sheer curtains. It illuminated the whole area and her curves. Some parts of her skin glowed from the sun exposure.

Laura sported a skimpy, brown one-piece. It boasted low-cut sides that reached her waist, and it exposed a glimpse of her sideboob, which delighted some viewers. Meanwhile, the back portion of the garment was almost backless, displaying an ample amount of skin. The garment had a turtleneck design, covering her neck and decolletage. Notably, the sides had a tie-up feature that gave its ruched appearance.

Although it was not entirely visible in the shot, the suit had a thong design that flaunted her perky buns. The high leg cuts also helped accentuate her hips and lean legs. She completed her look with a pair of high-heeled black boots.

The hottie wore her brunette hair up in a bun, parted in the middle, and styled in straight. She left the highlighted sections down, framing her face. Laura sported a pair of twisted hoop earrings as her only accessory.

In the caption, Laura wrote something about her racy outfit. She also shared that they were from the online retail giant, Fashion Nova, by tagging the brand in the post.

In less than an hour of going live on the popular photo-sharing app, the latest share earned more than 3,300 likes and upward of 130 messages. Fans and fellow models flocked to the comments section, showering her with compliments on her fantastic figure. Several admirers gushed over her beauty. Others opted to express their love for the model by leaving a combination of emoji.

“You are pure perfection!” one of her fans wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“God made you with His own hands, so you are so beautiful! If there was someone like you in my life, I would be the happiest person in the world!” commented another admirer.