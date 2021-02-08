Jade Grobler Enjoys Some Pool Time In A Skimpy Thong Bikini

Jade Grobler recently shared a sizzling update from a recent excursion with her 1.1 million Instagram followers on the popular photo-sharing app. In the newest upload to her social media page, the South African model put her curves on display wearing a tiny black bikini that left little to the imagination.

Jade rocked a skimpy two-piece swimsuit while enjoying her time in a swimming pool in a place that looked like a private residence. Her bikini top featured tiny triangle cups that barely contained her breasts. The plunging neckline displayed a generous amount of cleavage, and the thin straps that clung to her shoulders helped highlight her slim arms.

She wore matching bottoms that were just as revealing. The garment boasted a low-cut waistline that exposed plenty of skin around her midsection. The waistband clung high to her waist, accentuating her flat stomach. The thong also had high leg cuts, which showcased plenty of her toned backside and thighs.

The first photo captured Jade taking a dip in the swimming pool. Her legs were submerged in water from the thighs down, and the rest of her body was dripping wet from swimming. She posed sideways and leaned on the pool’s edge, using her hands as support. The angle displayed a glimpse of her toned backside, which likely excited many of her admirers.

The candid shot showed the influencer turning her head to the side with her eyes closed. She appeared to be laughing at her furry companion, who was on the deck and was also wet.

In the next pic, Jade leaned closer to her pet and gave him a kiss on the head. Her flawless skin glowed in the bright sunshine. Some parts of her body were red from the sun exposure. A house was seen in the background, as well as the bright blue sky filled with clouds.

The babe wore her long, blond locks loose, letting the wet strands fall on her back. She kept her accessories minimal, wearing a dainty bracelet and a ring.

In the caption, Jade referred to her dog, who was named Charli, as her “son.”

The new addition to her page proved to be extremely popular with her fans. As of this writing, the update had racked up over 21,600 likes and more than 205 comments. A lot of her eager supporters flocked to the comments section to shower her with various messages for her jaw-dropping display. Several followers did not have words, so they opted to drop a combination of emoji instead.

“You look so pretty,” a fan wrote.

“I wish I was the dog,” commented another follower.