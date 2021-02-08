Holly Sonders Sits Legs Apart On A Table While Wearing Skimpy Semi-Sheer Panties

Holly Sonders gave fans something to drool over Sunday, when she took to Instagram share a red-hot photo wherein she flaunted her perky assets in a provocative outfit. The former Fox Sports host turned model ditched her pants in favor of a minuscule lingerie bottom, hopping up on a table and posing with her legs spread.

The sizzling brunette showed off her sexy pins as she sat on her hip with her knee raised. She rocked gorgeous stilettos that elevated her knee to shoulder level, making it a perfect perch for Holly’s toned arm. The babe leaned one hand on the round tabletop and folded her leg beneath the other, displaying her chiseled body with confidence and a fierce attitude.

The 33-year-old left very little to the imagination in the semi-sheer black panties, flashing her thighs and stomach in the high-cut, low-waist number. Its spaghetti side straps came up above her hips, exposing her legs. Her cleavage and lean midriff were also on show, as Holly paired the scanty bottoms with an equally skimpy, plunging crop top. She highlighted her tummy with an ornate navel piercing draping down and showed off her tight abs, giving her audience an eyeful of her sculpted physique.

The racy top clung to her fit figure, splitting up in the front into two thick straps that bared major sideboob. The bombshell accentuated her décolletage with an eye-popping choker that spelled out the word “wild,” turning her busty assets into a focal point. At the same time, the sleeveless design gave fans a peek at her shoulders.

The silver top matched her jewelry and eye-popping heels, which were a strappy, open-toe style that wrapped around her ankles and showed off her white pedicure. Holly topped off the smoking-hot look with a coordinating driving hat, posing with one finger on her headgear. The gesture allowed her to showcase her long nails, which were painted the same color as her toes. Her dark tresses cascaded from underneath the cap, brushing over her chest in tousled waves that reached her waist.

The model appeared to be out on a balcony. She had her back to a set of massive glass doors, which reflected a panoramic view. Several leather chairs sat around the table, giving the impression it was laid out for a feast.

According to a geotag, the photo was taken somewhere in Las Vegas, Nevada. Holly credited the thrilling shot to photographer Ashlee K, who has collaborated with model in the past.

In her caption, the smokeshow called attention to her necklace, which seemed to aptly describe her look. While she didn’t outright deny the characterization, she challenged fans to comment their impression on what she was like when the cameras stop rolling.

Plenty of her admirers stepped up, saying Holly was witty, hardworking, and compassionate in real life.

“I’d imagine you’re pretty chill, but can get intense if you need to,” one Instagrammer chimed in.

“Smart, sassy, and a fkn hustla,” another user described the brunette beauty.

“Calm, cool & collected! You don’t get rattled by tough situations, you attack them! A no nonsense woman, that knows what she wants… and goes & gets it! Am I close?” read a third message.

“Funny, witty and sarcastic,” was a fourth reply.

The sultry share amassed more than 380 comments in the span of 11 hours. Additionally, over 8,360 people hit the “like” button on the post.