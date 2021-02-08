Tom Brady Confirms He’ll Return To Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Defend Super Bowl Title In 2021

Tom Brady will be back to defend his Super Bowl title next season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback confirmed after Sunday’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV that he plans to return next season, when he will be 44.

“Oh yeah, we’re coming back,” Brady told Jim Nantz in a postgame interview. “You already know that.”

Tom Brady asked by Jim Nantz if he'll return in 2021: "We’re coming back." — Bob Glauber (@BobGlauber) February 8, 2021

Brady earned Super Bowl MVP honors for the fifth time in his career after throwing for three touchdowns in his team’s 31-9 win over the Chiefs.

As ESPN’s Jenna Laine noted, Brady entered rare company on Sunday, surpassing his idol Michael Jordan with seven championship rings. As she noted, there are few figures across the history of sports who have won as many times as Brady. She noted that he still has one more win to go to surpass former coach Bill Belichick, who also won twice as an assistant coach with the New York Giants.

While there had been some speculation whether Brady might hang up his cleats if he led the Buccaneers to a title this season, the future Hall of Famer has long been open about his desire to continue playing into his mid 40s. As CBS Sports noted, Brady has said that he would like to play until he’s 45, which would come after the final year of his two-year contract with the Buccaneers is over after next season.

Brady also said he could continue playing beyond that point if he’s still able to keep up with the game as he had in the last year. Speaking to the media in the week leading up to the Super Bowl, Brady said as long as he could stay committed to the sport and keep up with the physical demands, he would keep on playing.

“Yea definitely,” Brady said earlier in the week. “It’s a physical sport and the perspective you have on that is — you never know. You never know when that moment is, just because it’s a contact sport and there’s a lot of training that goes into it. And again, it has to be 100 percent commitment from myself to keep doing it.”

Another familiar face will be back with Brady. As Pro Football Talk noted, tight end Rob Gronkowski said after the game that he plans to return as well. One of Brady’s favorite targets with the New England Patriots, Gronkowski came out of retirement to play with Brady this season, and caught two touchdowns in the win over the Chiefs.