Conservative Pundit Candace Owens Said She’s Considering A Run For President

Candace Owens could be making a run at the White House.

Fox News reported that conservative pundit said this weekend that she is considering launching a campaign, though her short statement did not mention when she might be planning the bid.

“I love America,” she tweeted. “Thinking about running for President.”

As the outlet noted, Owens turns 32 in April, and would meet the Constitutional age requirement to run in the upcoming cycle. It was not clear how serious Owens might be in her intentions. As the Sun noted, she has a reputation for making bombastic statements on social media, including a recent attack against Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez launched just before the tweet announcing her presidential considerations.

As the British newspaper noted, Owens has publicly flirted with the idea of running in the past. Last year, she tweeted a statement saying that Joe Biden had not really won the election, echoing Donald Trump’s unfounded claims that he was the real winner and that his victory had been stolen through massive, nationwide fraud. Boxer Devon Alexander appeared to mock her statement, replying to ask what would happen to her once Trump was out of office.

Owens responded by hinting that she might take up the mantle for the GOP in the next cycle.

“2024 is a long way off… Maybe I’ll run as his successor,” she tweeted.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

The Sun added that Owens has frequently inserted herself into presidential politics, including accusing former President Barack Obama of “hating America” in a Fox News appearance. Responding to a passage Obama’s memoir that said his presidency triggered a “deep-seated panic” in the Republican Party and led Trump to make false claims that Obama was an illegitimate president who was lying about being born in the United States, Owens accused the former president of harboring hatred for the United States.

“He is the first president to have ever sat in the White House and come out of the White House hating America and that is what I believe about Barack Obama today,” she said.

Owens said that Obama’s claim of racism in the country were “despicable.”

Owens herself has not shied away from addressing issues of race. She launched what she termed the “Blexit” movement, encouraging Black Americans to leave behind the Democratic Party. As The Inquisitr reported, an investigation found that the campaign was amplified by social media accounts known for pushing Kremlin-backed fake news in the past.