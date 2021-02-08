NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Karl-Anthony Towns To Mavericks For Kristaps Porzingis

As the 2021 trade deadline draws closer, several interesting trade ideas continue to surface in the league. These include a hypothetical blockbuster deal between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves involving Karl-Anthony Towns and Kristaps Porzingis. In the proposed trade scenario by Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network, the Mavericks would be sending a package that includes Porzingis, Josh Green, Maxi Kleber, a 2025 first-round pick, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2027 first-round pick to the Timberwolves in exchange for Towns and Josh Okogie.

As of now, it remains unknown if there’s an ongoing negotiation between the Mavericks and the Timberwolves involving their superstar big men. However, if the deal would push through, Patuto believes that it would be beneficial for both Dallas and Minnesota. For the Timberwolves, the suggested trade would allow them to turn their disgruntled star into assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process.

Aside from acquiring three future first-rounders, they would also be receiving a young and promising big man in Porzingis who would join D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards and form the core of the next title-contending team that the Timberwolves would try to build in Minnesota.

“At 25-years old, Kristaps Porzingis has plenty of years left if he is able to stay on the floor. He has shown that he is an elite talent when healthy. This is something the Timberwolves could look to team up with players like Russell and Edwards for the future. Minnesota is in a position where they need to load up on draft capital in hopes of rebuilding. If they are able to land some quality players and picks in a trade, the process could speed up a bit.”

Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban would definitely think twice before giving up all those assets, but it might be worth it if it means acquiring a player of Towns’ caliber. Towns would give Luka Doncic a more durable superstar running mate. Having him on their roster would boost the Mavericks’ performance in terms of scoring, rebounding, protecting the rim, and floor-spacing on a nightly basis.

This season, the 25-year-old center is averaging 22.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.8 blocks while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Replacing Porzingis with Towns wouldn’t make Dallas an instant favorite to represent the loaded Western Conference in the 2021 NBA Finals. However, if Towns and Doncic would mesh well on the court and stay away from any major injury, the Mavericks could slowly find their way back to the playoff race and become an exciting team to watch again in the league.