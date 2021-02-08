NBA Rumors: LaMarcus Aldridge Could Form Clippers’ ‘Big Three’ With Kawhi Leonard And Paul George

San Antonio Spurs center LaMarcus Aldridge is one of the veteran superstars who are expected to be moved before the 2021 trade deadline. The Spurs are yet to make Aldridge officially available on the trading block but if they don’t have any plan of giving him a new contract, most people believe that it would be best for them to trade him now than lose him in 2021 free agency without getting anything in return. One of the ideal landing spots for Aldridge this season is the Los Angeles Clippers.

In a recent article, Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World suggested a hypothetical blockbuster deal that would form the Clippers’ “Big Three” of Aldridge, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George in Los Angeles. In the proposed scenario, the Clippers would be sending a package that includes Ivica Zubac, Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley, and Mfiondu Kabengele to the Spurs in exchange for Aldridge.

Though it would cost them three essential members of their rotation, Bitar believes that the suggested trade would make a lot of sense for the Clippers. He thinks that adding him to their roster would immediately fill the huge hole left by Montrezl Harrell in their frontcourt and make them “hard to beat” in a best-of-seven series.

“The Los Angeles Clippers are a great team already and are just as good as the Lakers in terms of both ends of the floor. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are a dynamic duo, playing with ends of the floor at MVP levels. Kawhi is averaging 26.2 PPG while George is averaging 24.4 PPG on a scintillating 47.8% from three. Only one problem exists: the Clippers lost Montrezl Harrell to the Lakers. LaMarcus Aldridge immediately fills that gap. While he isn’t as athletic as Harrell and is past his prime, Aldridge is a better scorer.”

Hector Vivas / Getty Images

Though he’s already on the downside of his career, Aldridge would still be a great addition to Los Angeles. He would give them a very reliable scoring option under the basket who is also a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, and floor-spacer. This season, the 35-year-old big man is averaging 14.1 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Though they are currently performing well in the 2020-21 NBA season, Aldridge would definitely love the idea of being traded to the Clippers. Unlike in San Antonio, teaming up with Leonard and George in Los Angeles would give him a realistic chance of winning his first NBA championship title this year.