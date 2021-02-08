NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Be Best Landing Spot For Zach LaVine If Traded, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Although it appears that the Chicago Bulls have no intention of moving Zach LaVine prior to the March 25 trade deadline, a recent article suggested that the Philadelphia 76ers might be the best destination for the shooting guard in the event he gets shipped to another team.

According to Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale, the growing list of suitors for LaVine — including the New York Knicks, who have been rumored to be monitoring his situation — might be what convinces Chicago to part ways with their top star. He added that despite the fact LaVine will only be turning 26 years old next month, there’s a possibility the Bulls will be “reluctant” to offer him a lucrative contract once he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2022.

As further explained, a trade to the Sixers would be a “heavenly outcome” for LaVine, who has been “outstretched” as the No. 1 offensive option for a team that has consistently failed to make the postseason. As he has improved his decision-making skills as a playmaker over time, the former UCLA star could potentially be used as Philadelphia’s No. 2 or No. 3 option depending on the matchup, Favale added.

“This match is equally ideal for the Sixers. Minutes without Joel Embiid are back to being a disaster. The Sixers are getting outscored by eight points per 100 possessions with an offense that ranks in the 10th percentile without the big man. Things are not better when [Ben] Simmons plays during those stints.”

Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

Per Basketball-Reference, LaVine is currently averaging 27 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists for the Bulls, who sit at 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 9-13 record. His shooting percentages have noticeably improved as well, as he has converted 51.2 percent of his field-goal attempts and 41 percent of his shots from beyond the arc — both career-highs at this point in the 2020-21 season.

Talking about potential trade packages for LaVine, Favale speculated that the Sixers wouldn’t have to give up either Embiid or Simmons, thus allowing them to keep their top two players. As he also acknowledged that the club doesn’t have “much else” by way of assets, he recommended that Philadelphia’s “best bet” would be to offer veteran wingman Danny Green, “at least” two of the backup guard trio of Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton, and Matisse Thybulle, and a combination of future first-round selections and pick swaps.

Given that the suggested package includes their starting two-guard and multiple key reserves, the Sixers’ lack of depth may likely become even more glaring. However, Favale concluded by predicting that LaVine’s potential arrival might be what the organization needs to become an even more formidable contender in the Eastern Conference going forward.