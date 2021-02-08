NFL Rumors: Seahawks Should Listen To Trade Offers For Russell Wilson, League Insider Suggests

In an NFL offseason likely to be filled with major quarterback changes, one insider suggests a move that could be one of the biggest in league history — the Seattle Seahawks shipping away Russell Wilson.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports noted that it is shaping up to be one of the busiest offseasons the NFL has ever seen, with some suggesting that as many as 20 teams could go into the 2021 season with a new signal caller behind center. While there are already some big names in the mix — namely Deshaun Watson, who has reportedly asked the Houston Texans for a trade — La Canfora believes that the Seahawks should get into the mix and listen to potential offers for their Pro Bowl quarterback.

He acknowledged that it would be very unlikely for the team to part ways with the quarterback who has already delivered a Super Bowl win and is still in the prime of his career, but Seattle might be able to squeeze a historic return if they should decide to trade him.

“Could you imagine Russell Wilson in anything but a Seattle uniform? It might not be as crazy a proposition as you think,” he wrote. “And while it would take a herculean offer to pry Wilson away, and the Seahawks ultimately might just be willing to budge, I’d want to go ahead and hear no with my own ears.

“Would four first-round picks get it done? Five? Think big, either way.”

He suggested that now is the time for the Seahawks to be proactive, noting that some league executives are already “sniffing around” on Wilson.

Still, many other insiders believe this blockbuster move is unlikely. Unlike many of the other teams interested in the available quarterbacks this offseason, the Seahawks are not moving into a rebuilding mode or dismayed with the performance of their signal caller. The Seahawks finished 12-4 this year, winning their first NFC West championship since 2016.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk added that it would cause some significant hurt for the Seahawks to move Wilson now. He noted that a trade before June 2 would leave the franchise with a $39 million cap charge for 2021. After the next season, Wilson will be nearing the end of his contract, and his agent has a habit of pushing for shorter-term deals closer to market value, Florio added. So while it could be worth it for some teams to check back on the availability of Wilson after 2021, Florio said it’s likely not in the cards right now.