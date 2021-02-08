NBA Trade Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns Could Form ‘Superteam’ With Jaylen Brown And Jayson Tatum In Boston

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the superstars who are being closely monitored on the trade market. As the Timberwolves continue to bury themselves deep at the bottom of the Western Conference rankings, there’s a growing belief around the league that Towns would soon follow in the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of Minnesota. Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several title contenders that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost and an additional star power on their roster are expected to express a strong interest in acquiring KAT, including the Boston Celtics.

In a recent article, Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable Towns to form a “superteam” with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in Boston before the 2021 trade deadline. In the proposed scenario, the Celtics would be sending a package that includes Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Semi Ojeleye, Daniel Theis, Robert Williams, Payton Pritchard, a 2021 first-round pick, and a 2022 second-round pick to the Timberwolves in exchange for Towns.

Trading for Towns would make a lot of sense for the Celtics. Though they currently hold the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference, most people believe that they need more star power around Tatum and Brown in order to have a better chance of reaching the NBA Finals and bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2020-21 NBA season. Bitar believes that successfully pairing Tatum and Brown with KAT would put Boston on the same level as other Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks.

“The Celtics are one of the best teams in the East this season but they need another big name to close the gap between them and the Nets and Bucks. Karl-Anthony Towns, despite his team’s very poor record, is a natural superstar talent. Towns is averaging 22.0 PPG and 12.5 RPG in a down year, which just shows how talented the big man is. Tatum, Brown, and Towns makes the Celtics just as good as the Nets, and the Eastern Conference Finals would be a joy to witness if this deal happens.”

Hannah Foslien / Getty Images

Towns would be an incredible addition to the Celtics. His arrival would tremendously improve their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a great rebounder, facilitator, floor-spacer, and a quality rim protector. At 25, KAT also perfectly fits the timeline of Tatum and Brown.

The “Big Three” of Towns, Tatum, and Brown wouldn’t only turn the Celtics into one of the heavy favorites to win the 2021 NBA championship title, but it could also make them the team to beat in the Eastern Conference in the years to come.