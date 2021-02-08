NFL Rumors: Jets Could Go ‘All-In’ On Landing Deshaun Watson, Hall Of Famer Says

The New York Jets could go all-in if they have the chance to land Deshaun Watson this offseason, an NFL Hall of Famer suggests.

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin said that the team’s front office could still be committed to Sam Darnold, who has shown flashes of strong play but struggled with injury and inconsistency through his three years with the team, but still have their eyes on whether Watson might be available.

“You can still believe in Sam Darnold and that Sam Darnold can get it done, and the right coaching staff can bring the best out of him, but if you can get a Deshaun Watson, you go all-in on a Deshaun Watson because he’s a different kind of guy,” Irvin said in a teleconference with NFL Network analysts, via ESPN.

“He’s a different kind of playmaker, and if you can have that kind of playmaker in New York — oh, my God. Oh, my God. It could be crazy if you could get that kid, that talent in New York.”

Other insiders have pegged the Jets as a frontrunner to land Watson. The Jets have the No. 2 overall selection in the upcoming NFL Draft, a pick seen as especially valuable this year given the strong crop of quarterbacks available. As the New York Post noted, Jets general manager Joe Douglas also has the ability to build a strong roster around Watson, with a little more than $63 million in cap space and the ability to go after one of the top free agent wide receivers.

There have been other clubs connected to Watson, including the Miami Dolphins. The Chicago Bears have also been named as a potential partner, with the franchise reportedly ready to move on from Mitchell Trubisky and willing to pay a high price for one of the available signal callers.

But it remains unclear whether the Texans would be willing to trade him. As ESPN reported, league sources have said that the Texans have fielded calls about the Pro Bowl quarterback, but have been telling suitors that they are not trading him. Those potential trade partners are now stuck in a holding pattern, waiting to see if the Houston front office changes its stance.

The situation could be leading toward a showdown. As The Inquisitr reported, Watson has said he is willing to sit out the 2021 season if his team won’t honor his request for a trade. Watson had reportedly grown dismayed at the direction of the franchise and recent hiring decisions, vowing not to suit up for them again.