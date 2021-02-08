Sabrina Carpenter Shows Flashes Of Skin In A White Cut-Out Dress

Sabrina's dress featured a floral motif.

Sabrina Carpenter looked sophisticated and sweet in a white designer dress with a floral motif.

The 21-year-old “Skin” songstress took to Instagram on Sunday to show off her feminine frock. Sabrina was photographed outside a residence with off-white plaster walls. She stood on the concrete paving stones in front of a window. Its glass reflected the top of a palm tree.

Sabrina’s shift dress looked crisp and fresh. It had a straight neckline and thin shoulder straps that were spaced wide apart. From the neck to the tops of her hips, the gown was crafted out of solid, thick fabric that skimmed over her body. The bottom edge of the piece’s upper half boasted scalloped finishing.

The rest of the skirt featured intricate cutouts that created a funky floral motif. The gown fell straight down over her petite frame, and its rounded bottom hem barely brushed the ground. Glimpses of Sabrina’s legs and her shoes could be seen through the numerous gaps in the garment. On her feet, she wore a pair of ivory patent leather high heels with pointed toes.

The Work It actress used a tag to reveal that her elongating outfit was a Valentino design. She ensured that it was the focal point of her look by keeping her jewelry very minimal, wearing only one sparkly ring. In her right hand, she carried a black leather handbag with a large ruffle on one side.

The former Disney Channel star styled her blond hair in fluffy, tousled waves. She completed her look with a classic French manicure.

Sabrina tilted her head to the side and gazed at the camera with her big, blue eyes. Her facial expression was soft and sultry. She held something small and black in her left hand, but she was too far away from the camera to make out what it was.

The former Girl Meets World star left her caption wordless, choosing instead to share a single seashell emoji. Her followers expressed their approval of her look by liking her post over 1.3 million times and sharing their thoughts about it in the comments section.

“A literal angel wow,” wrote one admirer.

“You are so perfect,” another fan commented.

“You look so tall!” a third message read.

“Even with little or no makeup you look like a goddess, I Stan a QUEEN and no one can tell me no,” a fourth devotee chimed in.

Sabrina’s fans seem to think that she looks pretty wonderful in white. They also couldn’t stop gushing over a photo of their idol wearing the color while sitting in a high window.