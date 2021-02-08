Cindy Prado Flaunts Insane Figure In Floral Bikini With Clear Strap Bottoms

Cuban bombshell Cindy Prado shared a new video to her feed on February 7 which is wowing her 2 million Instagram followers. The social media star had previously posted the video to her Tik Tok but shared it to Instagram on Sunday evening.

In the sexy new video, Cindy promoted AKOSHA swimwear, the company behind her hot bikini. The swimsuit was white and had different pink flowers scattered all over it. The skimpy top revealed an ample amount of the model’s cleavage which was hardly contained. The top had long straps that crossed just underneath her neck before wrapping around it and tying off.

Cindy’s bottoms were much more eye-catching as they had a large clear strap that made her followers do a double-take. The floral fabric ended where her leg met her torso and appeared to just be sticking to her body mysteriously. A thick band of clear plastic connected the piece to the fabric wrapping from around her bum for a uniquely sexy look.

The social media sensation also sported sheer white gloves with a ruffled cuff. She held a pink rose in her hand throughout the clip which she smelt and ran across her body as the camera rolled. Cindy posed in front of a shimmery pink backdrop made of drooping fabric, which was also spread out across the floor. Several roses were also scattered around her which she avoided stepping on while she struck several poses.

Cindy wore her long ombre locks down and in big loose waves which were swept away from her face. She played with her hair as the camera rolled, pulling her strands back to keep the focus on her face.

“Sunday Kind of Love” by Etta James played in the background as Cindy took her rose and dragged it slowly up her leg. In her caption she noted it was all she wanted, playing off the song’s title.

In just a few hours the clip had accumulated over 18,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Fans filled the comments section with compliments for the model, while also giving props to the swimsuit.

“Wow! Absolutely beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“I’m pretty sure you’re the only one that can wear that bikini,” a second added.

“I was so confused by that bottom at first,” a third fan noted.

“Could you be any more gorgeous?” a fourth fan asked.

Earlier today Cindy shared another post to her feed where she rocked a white bralette top that had a deep plunging neckline. She paired the shirt with super short daisy dukes, which showed off her mile-long bronzed legs.