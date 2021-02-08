Leanna Bartlett Shimmies Her Cleavage In A Skintight Leather Dress

Leanna Barlett is dazzling her 3.2 million Instagram followers with a sexy new video. The social media star shared a new clip to her feed on February 7 where she promoted Bang Energy drink. The model put on a very risque dress to promote the beverage, which she often can be seen sipping on in her uploads.

The Ukrainian stunner wore a black leather dress that clung to her every curve. The garb had a plunging neckline that was quite daring and revealed an ample amount of cleavage. The dress had lace trim around the neckline and hemline and also featured spaghetti straps. Leanna clearly felt comfortable in the ensemble as she shimmied her cleavage and danced around while snacking on some fruit and sipping the drink.

Leanna wore her new short blond hair down and in loose waves with an off-center part. She added simple jewelry to the outfit that consisted of a diamond pendant necklace and a silver bracelet. She stood outside on a patio when she was videoed, standing in front of some outdoor furniture and large open doors that led into a house.

In the caption of the post, Leanna said she was waking up to a beautiful day. As with all of her Bang Energy posts, she suggested her followers follow the creator of the drink and shared a promo code for her fans to get 25 percent off.

In under an hour, the sexy new upload brought in over 4,000 likes and was viewed over 10,000 times. Over 100 comments piled up below the pic and they continued to roll in as the minutes ticked on. The comments section filled with compliments for the Instagram star, as many commented on her hot outfit and voluptuous figure.

“Well hey there good lookin’,” one fan wrote.

“Amazing outfit as always,” a second commented.

“She is amazingly beautiful,” a third follower wrote with a flame emoji.

“You’re telling me this is how you wake up? Of course it is,” a fourth fan joked.

The comments section also filled with a plethora of emoji for fans who just couldn’t find the right words. The flame, black heart, and strawberry emoji all piled up underneath the picture.

This is the second hot post from Leanna in 24 hours. Late last night on February 6, she wowed her millions of followers when she posted a video of herself wearing a tiny red bikini. The blond’s chest was hardly contained in the swimsuit shot, and she bounced her assets around while playing with the camera.