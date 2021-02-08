Does The Weeknd Have A Girlfriend? Singer’s Famous Dating History In Spotlight At Super Bowl

The Weeknd has a famous dating history, but he’s reportedly heading to the Super Bowl as a single man.

The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has gotten some big attention for his dating history, which includes a number of A-list girlfriends. His relationship status came into focus ahead of his Super Bowl performance, with a number of celebrity news outlets reporting on his famous girlfriends but noting that he is reportedly single right now.

As InTouch Weekly noted, The Weeknd had previously dated model Bella Hadid, with the two first being connected in 2015 and lasting until they broke up the following year. They would be together on and off for the next few years before splitting for good in 2019, though the outlet noted that they have remained on good terms.

In 2017, he captured more attention when he was seen kissing singer and actress Selena Gomez. As the outlet noted, the pair went public at the Met Gala in 2017 and shared some intimate images on social media during their time together.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

The Weeknd now appears to be focused mostly on his work, with little time for a girlfriend. Just days ahead of his Super Bowl LV halftime performance, The Weeknd announced that he would be going on a world tour in 2022. The After Hours tour is set to kick off on January 14 in Vancouver, spanning 104 performances before coming to an end in London at The O2 in November.

But some close to the singer have said that he is not one to fly quickly into a relationship. A source close to the singer told Life & Style last year that The Weeknd “is one of the pickiest men in Hollywood,” saying that has no problem being alone if he can’t find the right match.

“If a few dates turn into something more, then great,” the source said. “That doesn’t mean he’s completely stopped thinking about Bella. When it comes to being in a full-blown relationship, The Weeknd is one of the pickiest men in Hollywood! He’d rather be alone than with the wrong woman. Unlike many celebrities, he really enjoys his own company.”

Hadid has also been single in the more than one year since splitting with The Weeknd, though the source told Life & Style that she’s ready to start looking for a new boyfriend again. The source added that The Weeknd has “wined and dined” some women since splitting with his model girlfriend, but is now committed to keeping his options open now.