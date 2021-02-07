Alexis Skyy Flaunts Killer Curves In Impossibly Tiny Jamaican Flag Bikini

Television personality Alexis Skyy shared some smoking-hot new photos of herself to Instagram on Sunday, February 7, teasing her 4.7 million followers.

The 26-year-old, who is known for starring in the VH1 series, Love & Hip Hop, was captured on the beach for the two-slide update. Alexis struck two sexy poses that showcased her famous form from different perspectives.

She posed with the back of her figure facing the camera in the first image, as she sat on her heels. She propped her booty out and grabbed her locks with both hands. The second photo displayed the front of her form as she sat on her heels once more. She pushed her chest out and popped one hip to highlight her killer curves further. She also threw her head back as she touched her hair with both hands. She kept her eyes closed and wore a pout on her face, emitting a sultry energy.

Her long raven-colored hair was in natural-looking curls as it dripped wet with water, indicating the model had taken a dip in the ocean. She sported her nails short with a vibrant yellow polish that stood out against her caramel complexion.

Alexis showcased her insane body in a bikini inspired by the Jamaican flag from Everything Jamaica. Her top featured two thin strings that tied around her neck and back and tiny cups that could barely contain her busty assets, exposing a clear view of her cleavage, underboob, and sideboob.

She teamed the top with cheeky bottoms that highlighted her curvaceous hips and bodacious derriere. The high-rise sides, which were tied into bows around her waist, also accented her flat midriff. Alexis accessorized the beach attire with a bracelet.

In the post’s cation, she tagged Everything Jamaica’s Instagram handle.

The smoking-hot post went live just one day ago and looked to be a big hit with social media users as it garnered more than 140,000 likes. More than 1,000 admirers also vocalized their support in the comments section, where they complimented Alexis for her figure, looks, and bathing suit.

“Alexis you’re a hottie,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a series of red and green heart emoji to the compliment.

“Pretty girl,” a second fan chimed in.

“Have a good day gorgeous baby,” a third admirer gushed.

“Amazingly beautiful woman, I love you,” a fourth individual asserted, following their words with a number of fire symbols.

The internet sensation has shared plenty of sizzling content to Instagram in the past. In December, she posted some images of herself in a hot pink bikini that flaunted her killer curves once again.