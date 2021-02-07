Kim Kardashian Flaunts World-Famous Curves In Scanty Green Bikini

American bombshell Kim Kardashian seemingly sent her 203 million Instagram followers into a frenzy on Sunday, February 7, when she shared some smoking-hot new photos of herself bikini-clad.

The 40-year-old, who is most famously known for starring in the reality television show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, was captured outside for the two-slide series as a variety of plants filled the background. Kim struck two sultry poses that easily drew the eye to her killer curves.

In the first image, she sat down on wooden steps with the front of her body to the camera. She leaned back into both arms as she pushed her chest out. She bent one leg and extended the other. She also pouted as she stared at the camera. She posed similarly in the second photo, except that time she looked down in front of her, giving off an air of mystery.

Her long raven locks were parted in the middle and appeared in to be in natural-looking waves that cascaded down to her lower back. She wore her nails long with a light-colored polish.

Kim showcased her world-famous curves in a green bikini. Her top tied around her neck and back and featured triangular cups that gave way to a massive view of cleavage and a hint of sideboob. The suit’s matching bottoms, which looked to cut in a thong style, easily called attention to her curvaceous hips

She finished the look with a pair of open-toed sandals that matched the bikini in color. She also accessorized the skimpy beachside attire with a pair of expensive-looking drop earrings.

In the post’s caption, she shared a series of emoji depicting a sun, green heart, a palm tree, a beach wave, and an island.

The photo set went live just two hours ago and has already amassed more than 1.7 million likes, proving to be insanely popular with her social media following. Thousands of fans also expressed their admiration for Kim, her form, her beauty, and her bathing suit in the comments section.

“You always look so amazing,” one individual wrote, filling their compliment with several green heart symbols.

“Perfect face forever,”another admirer gushed, adding a red heart emoji.

“I love you so much,” a third fan chimed in, following their words with a string of thumbs-up emoji.

“Kim you are so very pretty, the sandals are cool too,” a fourth user asserted.

The model is no stranger to stunning millions around the world with her breathtaking content. Just two days ago, she shared some images that showed her with honey all over her face and chest for a new KKW campaign.