Donald Trump Is ‘Broke’ & Can’t Afford More Lawyers, Author Says

Ahead of Tuesday’s Senate impeachment trial, author Tomi T. Ahonen claimed on Sunday that Donald Trump’s financial situation has placed him in a precarious position. The comment came amid a conversation about the former president’s recent public silence, which Ahonen said was due to his legal team’s decision to muzzle him for the duration of the proceedings.

“Trump attorneys demand pre-payment because Trump never pays afterwards,” he tweeted.

“So Trump has already paid for 2 sets of lawyers. They have an off-ramp if Trump speaks without their approval. Trump is broke. He can’t afford 3rd set of lawyers.”

The ex-head of state lost his first set of lawyers just over a week before the trial is set to begin. As reported by CNN, a person familiar with the situation claimed that the departures stemmed from the real estate mogul’s insistence on centering his defense on claims of mass election fraud as opposed to the legality of impeaching a former president.

According to CNN, the attorneys had not yet been paid for any of their work at the time of their exit from the ex-American leader’s legal team.

Last week, the billionaire businessman announced his new team, which consists of defense lawyer David Schoen and former Pennsylvania Attorney General Bruce Castor, Global News reported. Castor — who suggested that the prosecution is testing the U.S. Constitution with its argument — notoriously decided not to charge actor Bill Cosby in his high-profile sexual assault case.

“Both attorneys issued statements through Trump’s office saying that they were honoured to take the job,” the publication wrote.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

According to Forbes, Trump is not broke. The real estate mogul allegedly has assets worth $3.66 billion, which brings his net worth to approximately $2.5 billion. Nevertheless, he allegedly has at least $1 billion in debt, which the publication noted is more than twice the amount he previously suggested.

“The loans are spread out over more than a dozen different assets—hotels, buildings, mansions and golf courses. Most are listed on the financial disclosure report Trump files annually with the federal government. Two, which add up to an estimated $447 million, are not.”

Still, Ahonen and others have suggested that the real estate mogul is penniless. As The Inquisitr reported, attorney Seth previously Abramson claimed that the former president purportedly tried to steal money from his re-election campaign because he’s broke. The comment came after reports that Jared Kushner approved the creation of a shell company that was used to distribute approximately half of the funds raised by Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign to his family.