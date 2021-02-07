Rachel Cook Celebrates Super Bowl Sunday In Skimpy, Gridiron-Inspired Duds

Model and social media siren Rachel Cook has made a point of making her 3 million Instagram followers fully aware of the content she’s posting on her personal website recently. On Super Bowl Sunday, the tempting 26-year-old did her best to lure them there once more with a slideshow that featured a particularly sultry snapshot and a short, but seductive reel.

Cook brought the heat in both offerings by posing in booty shorts and a tiny top, each of which were gridiron-inspired for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And while the game featured a historically great match-up at the quarterback position in Patrick Mahomes versus Tom Brady, Cook clearly had them both beat in terms of sheer sex appeal.

The Seattle, Washington product implored her admirers to fire up their web browsers and surf on over to her site, writing, “come say hi” in the accompanying caption. If the massive amount of double-taps and flowery comments were any indication, though, the majority of them didn’t need that kind of coaxing.

“You are clearly my Super Bowl MVP!!!” declared one devotee, who further showered the model with a slew of emoji.

“Thank you, Sweet Lady!” added a second commenter. “Perfectly perfect!”

“I would go four downs with you every time,” joked a third follower.

“You have an amazing way of brightening my day,” confessed a fourth fan. “Much needed while the world [is] on pause.”

The first slide found Cook posing in a crouched position with her lower legs bent back beneath her thighs and her right hand pressing a football into the grass before her. Although she had been snapped from a side to back-view angle, she had turned her head to the right in order to peer directly into the camera’s lens from over her shoulder.

In the lower-left corner of the photo’s frame, Cook’s incredibly pert posterior was pleasingly hugged by her blue and white bottoms, which appeared to have a slitted hemline. As a result, even more of her bare, sculpted upper thighs were visible in the shot.

Just above her slender midsection, Cook sported a matching top that bore the look of a jersey with the No. 00 emblazoned on its rear side. She completed the look and overall presentation by firing a suggestive stare toward the device that documented her.

The second slide featured a black and white reel that came in the form of a close-up of Cook’s picturesque face. In the brief clip, she was shown telling her viewers that there are three rules to this year’s Super Bowl. However, the video reached its loop point before she could elaborate on what they were.

As shared earlier in the month via The Inquisitr, Cook was similarly steamy in a full-motion update in which she sported an ultra-revealing bikini set and a mane that was braided into cornrows.