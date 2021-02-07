Katelyn Runck Shows Off Underboob While Revealing Which Super Bowl Team She’s Rooting For

Katelyn rocked a sporty ensemble and posed with a football.

Katelyn Runck kicked off Super Bowl Sunday by rocking a revealing sporty ensemble that made it obvious which team she’s rooting for.

The fitness model gave her 2.4 million followers a reason to cheer when she shared two new pics on her Instagram page. In both of them, she posed outdoors beside a large net attached to wooden posts. The day was sunny and bright, and the mega dose of light really brought out her sun-kissed skin’s warm tones.

Katelyn was clad in an outfit that showed off plenty of her glowing tan. She wore a pair of tiny black athletic shorts that featured textured white trim and split sides. The side slits reached the waistband, exposing the garment’s built-in underwear. The piece’s bottom hem skimmed the tops of the model’s thighs, showing off her ripped quad muscles. The waistline hit a few inches below her navel, ensuring that her washboard abs were on full display. They glistened in the sunlight.

Her top was a sleeveless, white ribbed T-shirt that featured the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ red pirate flag and sword logo. The tee was cropped so that it bared her stomach and a generous amount of underboob. The bottom edges of the flimsy shirt were jagged, as if it had cut with scissors. The model’s only accessories appeared to be a pair of diamond solitaire earrings.

In her first photo, Katelyn was pictured reaching up with her left hand and grasping her dark hair near the roots. Her long, layered tresses were styled with a deep side part. Her waves looked a bit windswept, and it also looked like a breeze was blowing her shirt up to expose more of the underside of her ample chest.

In her right hand, Katelyn gripped a football, which she pressed against her thigh. She gave the camera a big smile.

In the second pic, Katelyn seemed to be holding her top down with her left hand. Her eyes were closed, and her full lips were pressed together.

Her football-themed post was a big win that scored more than 11,000 likes during the first two hours it was live on her account. Many of her followers ignored her question about which Super Bowl team they’re rooting for, choosing instead to compliment her in the comments section.

“Now this is a fantasy player,” wrote one fan.

“Your posts are literally worth the wait because they’re all so freakin’ amazing and lit asf,” another admirer commented.

“Next starting QB with that physique!” gushed a third devotee.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Katelyn recently shared a different view of her busty chest when she wore a gray dress with a plunging neckline.