Donald Trump Should Be Convicted & Barred From Holding Office Again, Majority Of Americans Say In New Poll

According to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday, most Americans believe that President Donald Trump should be convicted in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial and barred from ever holding office again.

Nearly all surveyed Democrats, more than a half of independent voters and 15 percent of Republicans said that the upper chamber should convict the former commander-in-chief and prohibit him from holding federal office in the future.

Last month, Trump became the first president in American history to be impeached twice. The House of Representatives charged him with inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government.

The evenly-split Senate is expected to acquit Trump, since most Republican lawmakers have gone on the record deeming the trial unconstitutional.

In recent days, most of the attention on Capitol Hill was not focused on Trump, but on Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who has been condemned for promoting far-right conspiracy theories and endorsing violence against Democratic politicians.

“That focus, which followed the deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol that Trump is accused of inciting, seems to have taken a toll on the public’s perception of the party,” ABC News noted.

The poll found that, by a 17-point margin, the American public believes there are more extremists in the GOP than the Democratic Party.

However, 57 percent of Republicans said that there are more extremists among Democrats, while 33 percent said there are radical extremists on both sides.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday similarly found that half of Americans believe the upper chamber should convict Trump. The survey also found that a strong majority of Republican voters believe there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election, though evidence of that has yet to emerge.

A survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research also established that Republican-leaning voters mostly continue to believe the presidential race was rigged for Democrat Joe Biden and think that Trump is not to blame for the January 6 riots.

“Nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that Trump bears at least a moderate amount of responsibility for the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including half who say he bears a great deal or quite a bit. Most Republicans absolve him of guilt, but about 3 in 10 think he bears at least a moderate amount of blame for the events.”

According to Gallup research, Trump left office with the lowest approval rating of his presidency, while Biden entered the White House with broad support.