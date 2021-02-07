NFL Rumors: Jameis Winston In Line For Saints Starting Job After Drew Brees Retires

The New Orleans Saints may be ready to roll with Jameis Winston at quarterback, a new report indicates.

With Drew Brees expected to retire this offseason, the Saints face a question mark at quarterback for 2021. Winston had few chances to prove himself on the field last year, and Taysom Hill was tapped in replacement in the injured Brees but reportedly didn’t do enough to seize the starting job. But a new report indicates that one of the backups was able to gain an edge.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Winston’s performance in practice was enough to earn him the nod going into 2021, even though it was Hill who was tapped to start during the time that Brees missed during this year. The Saints went 3-1 during that stretch, but Hill’s unsteady play allowed Winston to gain an edge going into next year.

A @NFLGameDay Notebook with @TomPelissero: Will the #Eagles trade QB Carson Wentz; The #Texans staring contest with QB Deshaun Watson; The #Saints future is either Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill; The #Cowboys will tag Dak Prescott… unless they get a deal done. pic.twitter.com/zsYMPsSAvT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2021

Winston’s experience could have played into the decision as well. The former No. 1 overall pick started 70 games in his career, leading the league in passing in 2019 with 5,109 yards. For his career, he has completed 61.3 percent of his passes with 121 touchdowns, but has struggled with turnovers, throwing 88 interceptions and fumbling 50 times during his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sports analytics writer Seth Walder told ESPN back in January that Winston could still be the strongest candidate to take over behind center for the Saints, even if it is a more short-term role while New Orleans searches for the next franchise signal caller. He added that Hill failed to show he could be a consistent starter for the team going forward.

“At least to start, Winston is about as good of a stopgap as a team is going to find,” he said. “I was surprised the Saints went to Hill when Brees was injured earlier this season; but even still, I’m not sure Hill’s performance — he recorded a 41 Total QBR — gives me reason to think he is a better option than Winston going forward. Even in his 30-pick season in 2019, Winston recorded a 56 QBR.”

Winston was also able to stay out of trouble during his time in New Orleans, moving beyond the off-the-field problems that had plagued him through his college years and during his time with the Buccaneers.

Financial considerations could be at play as well. The Saints are expected to have salary cap issues in 2021, and rolling with the former top overall pick could allow the team to avoid spending on a free agent.