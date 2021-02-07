Natalie Roser Flaunts Flawless Figure In Sexy Lace Lingerie

Australian fashion model Natalie Roser updated her Instagram account on Sunday, February 7 with some sizzling new images that displayed her in a revealing ensemble, stunning her 1.3 million followers.

The two-slide series captured the 29-year-old beauty in front of a white wall as she struck two eye-catching poses that flaunted her enviable form. In the first image, she sat partially on her right buttocks as she rested her head against the wall. She placed both hand behind her head, likely for support, and pouted as she directed her strong glance towards the camera. The second image displayed her sitting with both knees bent as she smiled widely with her eyes closed, emitting a happy energy. She placed her right hand on her foot while the other grabbed her right arm.

She wore her long, highlighted, blond locks, which were parted slightly off-center, in gorgeous bombshell waves that added a touch of flair to her appearance. She rocked her manicured nails short with no polish, giving off an au natural vibe.

Natalie showcased her killer curves in a scanty nude-colored lingerie set from Rose and Bare, an Australian-based intimates brand. Her bralette featured lace detailing, adjustable shoulder straps and back, gold tone hardware, and unpadded cups that exposed a large amount of cleavage. She teamed the undergarment top with a matching G string that also provided just little coverage, highlighting her hips and booty. The bottoms’ high-waisted side straps also accented her flat tummy.

In the post’s caption, she announced that Rose and Bare would be doing a Valentine’s Day giveaway. She also credited the sultry images to Neil Dixon, an Australian photographer based in New South Wales.

The attention-grabbing photo set proved to be a crowd pleaser in the social media sphere as it amassed more 19,000 likes in less than one day after going live. Hundreds of admirers also quickly commented under the post to share sweet messages with the model on her beauty, form and choice of skimpy attire.

“Wow sweetheart fantastic style and body,” one user wrote.

“What a lovely smile,” added a second fan, following with three pink heart symbols.

“Love these shots, gorgeous,” a third admirer asserted, adding numerous fire emoji.

“You are a very beautiful lady,” proclaimed a fourth individual, filling their comment with a series of fire and red and pink heart emoji.

Natalie has teased her followers on Instagram on more than one occasion this week. Just yesterday, she shared a post that showed her running naked in slow motion as she used only her arms and a straw hat to protect her modesty.