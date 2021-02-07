Amanda Cerny Rocks Bra And Panties While Posing On A Tractor

Amanda's photoshoot was in a field of sunflowers.

Amanda Cerny headed down to a farm for her latest photoshoot, but she didn’t have to worry about getting a farmer’s tan — the model rocked nothing but her underwear while posing on a tractor. She took to Instagram on Sunday to treat her 25.3 million followers with a behind-the-scenes look at her rustic shoot.

The setting of her photos was a sunflower farm. A few bales of hay and a small yellow tractor had been positioned near the edge of a field filled with neat rows of the tall plants with vibrant flowers. Amanda went scantily clad in a beige bra and panties set that was almost the same color as her fair complexion. The pieces appeared to be crafted out of lace, and they hugged her body like a second skin.

In her first photo, she stood on the hood of the tractor with her right hand resting on top of its vertical exhaust pipe. She lifted her right heel up, accentuating her corresponding leg’s toned shape. Her undergarments exposed her chiseled abs and a hint of her pert posterior. Her unpadded bra had underwire cups that enhanced her ample bust.

The YouTuber wore her brunette hair styled in natural waves that were brushed to the left so that they spilled over her shoulder and chest. Professional photographer Joey Wright was pictured in the foreground. He was holding his camera up over his head to get the perfect shot.

Amanda stood among the sunflowers for her second photo. The subsequent images showed her posing on various different parts of the farming vehicle that served as her main prop. The final pic saw her standing up and straddling its seat while gripping the steering wheel.

Amanda’s post included a hashtag reading, “No farmers no food.” This has become a rallying cry for a large group of farmers in India who are protesting agricultural policies that they fear will harm them and benefit corporations. According to The Free Press Journal, singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg are some of the other high-profile social media users who have shown their support for the protesters.

Amanda and adult film star Mia Khalifa have had a few exchanges about the protests on Twitter, where they were seemingly accused of getting paid to support the farmers. Amanda poked fun at this allegation in her Instagram post by joking that her slideshow was sponsored by Mia.

“My name is Mia Khalifa, and I approve this ad,” she wrote in response.

In the comments section, Amanda also made a crack about forgetting to upload her contract, which was another reference to some of her previous tweets.