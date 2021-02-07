NFL Rumors: Jets Have Fielded Multiple Calls For Sam Darnold, But Still Undecided On Whether To Trade

The New York Jets have reportedly fielded multiple calls from teams interested in Sam Darnold, but the franchise has yet to decide what to do with the former No. 3 overall pick.

As ESPN reported, several other clubs have reached out to the Jets to express interest in Darnold and gauge whether the team would be willing to part with him. The report noted that, while New York has been willing to take the calls and listen to other teams, they have not decided whether Darnold will stay for his fourth season or if they plan to move him and start fresh.

For the majority of the year, the Jets appeared to be in line for the No. 1 overall pick and the chance to snag top-rated prospect Trevor Lawrence, but a two-game winning streak dropped them to the draft’s second spot and a more uncertain future at quarterback. The report added the Jets could consider using their second pick to take another signal-caller, with several rated highly beyond Lawrence.

The Jets could also consider trading Darnold and using the compensation as capital to go after another quarterback. Many have pegged the Jets as a top candidate to land Deshaun Watson, who asked the Houston Texans for a trade. As The Inquisitr reported, there are few other suitors who could match the potential package the Jets could offer, though there are still mixed reports on whether the Texans would agree to the deal.

There is expected to be an unprecedented shuffle of quarterbacks this offseason, with as many as 20 teams starting the 2021 season with someone new under center. As ESPN noted, the Jets may not want to miss the chance to make a significant upgrade over Darnold as more signal-callers are made available.

“The Jets aren’t ready to make a trade yet, but with Stafford off to Los Angeles and the Eagles nearing a deal for Carson Wentz, they’re not expected to be far behind in making a quarterback decision that will have leaguewide ramifications,” the report noted.

Others have speculated that New York will likely stick with Darnold for at least the next season, as new head coach Robert Saleh has not yet had the chance to fully evaluate the roster. As The Spun speculated, the team could trade away the No. 2 overall selection and use the return to put a better supporting cast around Darnold, something he hasn’t had through his three seasons in New York.