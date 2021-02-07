Tennis Star Serena Williams Stuns In Pink Fleece Loungewear

Tennis champion Serena Williams wowed her 12.8 million Instagram followers after posting a new upload where she modeled a new loungewear look from her own clothing line, Serena.

The set was made from a pale pink fabric that flattered the multiple Grand Slam winner’s glowing skin. In addition, the material was a fleece and cotton blend which added an element of coziness to the ensemble.

The top part of the set was a classic hoodie. It was almost fully zipped up to keep Serena warm in the February weather. A small amount of her collarbone was visible around the neckline. The sweatshirt had long sleeves and kangaroo-style pouch in the center of the torso to both hold items and keep her hands warm. The garment was an oversized cut, with a hem that ended around Serena’s hips. The larger style added a trendy yet comfy aesthetic to the loungewear look.

Serena coupled the top with a pair of joggers that cinched around her ankles. She completed the look with a pair of white ankle socks and a pair of bright pink sneakers that added a fun pop of color to the post. The tennis star accessorized with a large chunky silver chain around her neck as well as a dainty gold chain necklace. She also sported a chic pink manicure as well as a white face mask.

Serena styled her hair into a straight and sleek look with a deep side part. Her hair cascaded down past her shoulders and nearly hit her waist.

The athlete posted two pictures in full, and the setting was outdoors in front of a simple brick wall with stone detailing. In the first photo, Serena posed by looking out to the side and casually bending her leg while resting one hand in her pocket. In the second, she looked straight at the camera while wearing a COVID-19 face mask.

Fans went wild over the update and awarded the post over 160,000 likes and more than 850 comments.

“You look so beautiful. Love this outfit on you,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with a red heart, besotted face emoji, and perfection hand symbol.

“Need this in my wardrobe immediately,” raved a second.

“I’m in love with you, Serena,” proclaimed a third.

“Beautiful… you are blessed,” wrote a fourth, concluding the comment with a 100 percent symbol.

Though Serena is in the midst of the Australian Open, this is the second picture this week on her Instagram that is not tennis related. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she recently dropped jaws after modeling a metallic purple gown with a daring slit.