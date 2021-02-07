Yaslen Clemente Sizzles In Racy Mini Dress With Unusual Cut-Out Detailing

Yaslen Clemente got pulses racing with her most recent Instagram update over the weekend, wowing her 2.6 million followers. The petite fitness model showcased her incredible assets while wearing a revealing ensemble that left her admirers wanting more. She expressed her affection for fans in the caption, and at the time of this writing, over 28,000 of them double-tapped their screens in response.

Yaslen’s dress exposed lots of her bare skin, allowing for an ample view that focused primarily on her taut belly and impressive cleavage. It featured a lightweight fabric printed with a black, cream, and tan snakeskin-print pattern, which was adorned with sparkling embellishments that added a bit of extra glamour to the look.

The top section of the one-piece garment fit similarly to a bikini top, but with additional coverage. Two fairly wide panels of material came straight over her shoulders and ended just below her pert breasts. These were separated by several inches across the center of her chest, leaving the entirety of her cleavage on full display.

A pair of long spaghetti straps were strung through the gathered sections at the bottom of both pieces, then crossed over one another in the center of her midsection and appeared to tie in the back, the strings creating a shape across her ribs that resembled an infinity symbol.

The lower half of Yaslen’s dress dipped into a deep, plunging V below her navel and clung to her shapely hips, while the short hemline showed off her muscular thighs. A trio of the round, crystal embellishments mentioned earlier was sewn in a vertical row down the middle of the skirt, as well as at the inner corners below her breasts. She credited the brand My Passerella in the caption for her outfit.

Yaslen stood with her legs apart and most of her weight seemingly balanced on one leg. Her right arm relaxed next to her side, and she lifted her left into the air to push a section of her brunette curls behind her ear. Her dark hair was parted off-center and tumbled over the tops of her shoulders. She tipped her head to one side and gazed at the camera with seductively parted lips.

She posed in what appeared to be an enormous and well-organized closet. A central island behind her held a candle and a large cylindrical container of pink roses, arranged such that only the blooms and none of the stems could be seen.