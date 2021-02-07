Niece Waidhofer Displays Her Derriere In Tight Black Panties While Lying In Bed With Her Feet Up

Niece poked fun at fans of her feet

Niece Waidhofer rocked a pair of underwear that left little of her voluptuous buns to the imagination in her latest Instagram share, but the bared parts of her body that she directed her fans’ attention to were her feet.

In the caption of her two-part post, the Texas-based model joked that she was turning her Instagram page into a meme account. Her first photo was one of the steamy images that her 3.1 million followers are used to her sharing. It was a selfie that she snapped while relaxing in bed. She lie on her stomach and held the camera out in front of her, making her gorgeous face one of the main focal points of the photo.

On her top half, Niece wore a flannel shirt that featured a classic red-and-black buffalo plaid pattern. She left the garment at least partially unbuttoned so that she was showing off an eyeful of her creamy cleavage. Her chest was pressed against her white duvet, and she was propping herself up on her elbows to take her pic.

The swells of her derriere likely drew the eye of many of her fans. She wore a pair of scanty black panties that clung to her booty like a second skin. The cheeky bottoms had wide sides and a uniform shape that made them look like a large band of fabric. However, the undies were pulled up high so that Niece’s cheeks were almost completely exposed.

Niece rocked a backwards black snapback with a mesh back. She accessorized with two fake lip rings, which gave her look an edgy vibe. Around her neck, she wore a black ribbon choker that featured a tiny bow. Her legs were crossed at the ankles and her feet were up in the air. Sunlight flooded in through a window behind her, creating a glare effect near her upraised extremities.

The next slide in Niece’s post was a meme that compared religion to the obsession that “feet guys” have with photos like the one that she shared.

The model’s followers used the like button to show her how much they enjoyed her sexy snapshot and her wicked sense of humor, pressing it more than 70,000 times over the course of four hours. As usual, they flocked to the comments section to shower her with flattering words. A few fans took her religious theme and ran with it.

“If beauty were a sin, you would not have forgiveness from God, you are beautiful,” one admirer wrote.

“The sheer power of thy booty,” read another message.

“Hot and shares memes? What’s not to like?” a third fan added.