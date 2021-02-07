‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Reveals ABC’s Spring Season Lead

A new season of ABC’s The Bachelorette is expected to begin filming this spring, and now spoiler king Reality Steve has revealed the network’s pick for the lead.

The blogger shared the scoop via his Twitter page late Saturday night. The “Women Tell All” special taped a few days ago, and it seems that this big reveal was done as a part of that.

The Bachelorette fans had been speculating about which lady ABC would choose. In a recent blog post, the spoiler guru did the same. As of that point, he noted he had not heard anything specific regarding the ladies under consideration.

Now, it seems that the network has already made their choice and a lot of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette fans will likely be excited about this one.

“(SPOILER): At the ‘Women Tell All’ taping this past Thursday, Katie Thurston was announced as the next Bachelorette. Katie gets eliminated on Monday’s episode during her 1-on-1 with Matt,” Reality Steve tweeted.

As Reality Steve recently covered in a blog post, there were a few options in terms of ladies who could have been under consideration. The next Bachelorette is oftentimes someone from the top four of the most recent season of The Bachelor. That’s not always the case, but it tends to give curious viewers a good starting point when speculating.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

None of the bachelorettes from Peter Weber’s season got a shot at this last year. Apparently, Kelsey Weier, Hannah Ann Sluss, and Victoria Fuller are all still single. Some might have considered Kelley Flanagan a potential lead too. Producers, however, had other plans.

Others from the past few seasons who remain single and finished in the top four include Cassie Randolph, Becca Kufrin, Kendall Long, and Tia Booth. It’s unknown at this point whether any of those women were seriously considered. Apparently, producers decided they were ready to make their pick, and it’s Katie who will hand out roses this spring.

“Oh wow, I’m here for this! Have been wanting this to happen but I thought they’d go with some terrible choice,” one fan tweeted.

“‘[S]he’s one of the best top choices she’s honest, she stands up for others and she doesn’t take the bs. I’m actually happy for once And she reminds me how Kaitlyn and Rachel Lindsey was,” another tweeted.

“the powers that be did something right for once!!!!” someone else noted.

Despite this announcement already being taped, it won’t air for a while. Given that, it seems likely that ABC hopes to keep this quiet for another few weeks. Now that it’s already been spoiled, will they go ahead and confirm that Katie will be handing out roses in the months ahead? The Bachelorette fans will have to wait and see.