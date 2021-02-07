Cindy Prado Flaunts Incredible Figure In Deep Plunging Bra Top And Daisy Dukes

Cindy Prado is showing off her killer figure in another sexy Instagram snap. The Cuban bombshell dazzled her 2 million followers on February 7 when she shared a new NSFW post to her feed. The model received a lot of praise for her photos from the massive following she has built up over the last few years.

In the new pic, Cindy sat at a table with a cup of coffee. She wore a cream-colored bralette top that had long sleeves. The shirt had a deep plunging neckline that revealed an ample amount of cleavage. The top had a V-shaped underwire built into it, making it look like a fancy bra. She paired the piece with a pair of daisy duke shorts which were slightly frayed at their hemline. The high-waisted shorts cut off at her mid-tummy which looked perfectly toned from her time in the gym. The pocket inserts stuck out from underneath the super short shorts, as did Cindy’s long bronzed legs which she crossed.

The Instagram sensation wore her long ombre locks down in big bouncy curls. She rocked a middle part, and her feathered hair was swept slightly off her face. Her curly strands landed at her bustline and had a hefty amount of volume.

In the caption of the post, Cindy asked her millions of followers how they take their coffee. She said she prefers cappuccino with almond milk, with a pump of vanilla for some sweetness. She added the heart-faced and cup of coffee emoji. The 28-year-old also mentioned her outfit was from Pretty Little Thing, a company she often promotes on her timeline.

In under an hour the photo had already amassed thousands of likes and well over 100 comments. Admirers of the Elite model complimented her incredible figure and super sexy outfit.

“Those are some serious hair goals,” one user wrote.

“Looking good Mrs. Prado!” another commented.

The comments section also filled up with emoji which included the heart-eyed smiley face, white heart, and crown as fans said Cindy looked like a “queen.”

The new post from the social media star is just one of many in the last week where her body stole the show. On February 6 she wowed her followers when she shared a series of photos to her feed where she rocked a tiny sequin bikini. The rose-gold sequins were the perfect complement to her bronzed body which she showed off proudly. The pics came from her recent birthday trip to St. Barth’s where she posed in dozens of bikinis for her fans.