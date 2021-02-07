Polina Malinovskaya Shows Off Killer Curves In Scanty Snakeskin-Print Bikini

Russian bombshell Polina Malinovskaya wowed thousands of Instagram users on Sunday, February 7, when she shared some sizzling-hot new images of herself in a tiny bikini.

The 22-year-old internet sensation was photographed in a tropical setting for the two-photo slideshow as the turquoise sea and blue sky painted the background. Despite the beautiful scenery, Polina stood out most as she struck two sexy poses that flaunted her killer curves.

In the first photo, she sat on a metal guardrail with the left side of her body to the camera. She held on to the thin railing with both hands and leaned her head back while pushing her chest forward, creating an arch that called attention to her booty. In the second image, she sat up straight as she held onto the railing with her left hand only. She also directed her gaze toward the camera as she used her right hand to keep the sun out of her eyes.

Her long, highlighted blond hair looked to be in damp, unkempt waves as it cascaded down her back, indicating she might have swam in the ocean. She also sported her nails long with a nude polish.

Polina showcased her enviable physique in a gray snakeskin-print bikini. The suit’s top featured thin straps that she tied around her neck and back and minuscule triangular cups that struggled to contain her busty assets, revealing a great deal of cleavage, underboob, and sideboob. Her matching scantily cut bottoms also concealed little of her form, accentuating her hips, derriere, and slim waist.

She accessorized the look with a pair of black sunglasses and a chunky black bracelet.

In the post’s caption, she shared with her followers a thought-provoking quote about perspective, freedom and loneliness.

The stunning photo set was quickly met with support from social media users, garnering more than 63,000 likes since being uploaded just one hour ago. More than 200 fans also took to the comments section to relay their enthusiasm and admiration for the model’s killer looks, flawless form, and revealing bathing suit.

“Stunning location, gorgeous looks and amazing bikini body. Have a lovely day,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Most beautiful girl in the universe,” a second fan chimed in, filling their comment with numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Super cute and adorable,” a third admirer gushed.

“Your body is perfection,” a fourth individual asserted.

The stunner is no stranger to sharing jaw-dropping content of herself with social media. Just two weeks ago, she posted some images of herself in a cut-out crop top and low-rise skinny jeans.