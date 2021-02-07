‘Pretty Little Liars’ Alum Sasha Pieterse Flaunts Ample Cleavage In Deep Plunging Denim Top

Former Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse recently gave her 11.2 million Instagram followers something to fawn over. The actress shared a new photo to her feed on February 7 in which she rocked an open denim top that revealed an ample amount of cleavage.

Sasha wore a cap sleeve denim shirt that had a slight poof at her shoulders. The top also had a daring neckline that the 24-year-old poured out of. Her shirt appeared to be unbuttoned a little bit, making her cleavage stand out even more. Sasha was photographed from the side as she had some lipstick applied to her lips by a person out of frame.

The Dancing With the Stars alum wore her long blond locks down and in loose curls. Her hair cascaded down her back as her curls got tighter toward their ends. She sat in a plain room with white walls as she got ready for an unknown event. In the caption of the post, Sasha noted that she missed getting ready to go out, and these days the only place she goes to is the grocery store.

The photo brought in over 293,000 likes in just a few hours, as well as 800-plus comments.

Fans of the actress complimented her hot photo in the comments section, with many surprised to see her share such a risque shot.

“Wow you look so gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful, you’re body goals,” another added.

“I don’t even know how to process the amazingness of this right now,” a third follower commented.

“I miss getting dressed up so much too, I feel your pain girl,” a fourth fan noted.

The comments section also filled up with emoji which included the heart-eyed smiley face, red hearts, and flame symbols as her fans said she looked “fire.”

One of Sasha’s former co-stars also liked the picture. The hot pic was given a double-tap by Lucy Hale, who portrayed Aria on Pretty Little Liars.

It’s not just the ongoing pandemic that has kept Sasha from going out these days. The Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists star welcomed a baby boy three months ago with husband Hudson Sheaffer. Sasha regularly shares photos of her little one on social media. She announced her son’s birth back in November in a very touching upload.

“One week ago today our lives changed forever. After 27 hours of labor Hendrix Wade Sheaffer made his grand entrance on November 6th at 5:39am weighing in at 7lbs 14oz and 20.5 inches tall. We are absolutely in love with him and we still can’t believe he’s ours,” she wrote.