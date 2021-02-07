WWE News: Hall Of Famer Is All For Wrestlers Taking Performance-Enhancing Drugs

Performance-enhancing drugs are no longer permitted in most professional wrestling companies, but one WWE Hall of Famer thinks they should be. While speaking on the latest episode of the Grilling JR podcast, by way of Ringside News, Jim Ross revealed that he doesn’t have an issue with performers taking them.

According to Ross, the Harlem Globetrotters aren’t tested, noting that the exhibition basketball team are part of the same umbrella of sports entertainment as wrestling. While he does approve of the use of these drugs, however, he did state that it’s important that they’re monitored by doctors.

Ross also admitted that he’s perhaps more open to the idea because he comes from an era in which wrestlers taking these types of drugs was commonplace. However, he did discuss the caveats and made it clear that no one should take them on their own accord.

“I guess I’m a little bit more lenient on it than a lot of guys, which doesn’t include pain management. I’m not talking about that, I’m just talking about PEDs. I don’t have a big issue with them, but I don’t think they should be used in the freelance mode. Doctors care constantly so we know if you have a heart issue or don’t, things of that nature.”

Ringside News pointed out how the subject has been topical in recent times. Eric Bischoff also talked about the matter, revealing that he thinks steroids should be allowed in the wrestling business. He agreed with Ross’s view that they should be prescribed by a doctor, while also highlighting their positive qualities.

However, it’s unlikely that competitors will start taking steroids in the near future. WWE considers it a violation of the company’s Wellness Policy, and superstars are tested regularly. Those who are discovered to have used steroids or other prohibited substances are then fined, suspended or fired.

According to Bischoff, they help superstars look better and can give them a longer lifespan, provided that they’re overseen by professionals and never abused. Others within the industry share these views, though many also disagree with them.

Some performers are still associated with enhancers, even if they haven’t been using them. As The Inquisitr previously documented, one Hall of Famer accused Kurt Angle of taking them after he shared some impressive photos of him at the gym. Of course, Angle has more freedom to do whatever he likes now that he’s retired from in-ring competition.