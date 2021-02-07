Dolly Castro Sits Legs Apart In Skimpy Red Lingerie Set

Dolly Castro is celebrating Super Bowl weekend in style. The model shared a saucy new snap to her Instagram account on Saturday that was sure to have fans drooling.

In the racy pic, Dolly looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a skimpy red lingerie set. The lace bra featured slim straps that showed off her muscled arms and shoulders. It also featured a deep neckline that exposed her massive cleavage.

She added a pair of matching panties. The garment was pulled up high over her curvy hips and gave fans a peek at her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and chiseled abs were also on full display. She accessorized the pic with a thick chain and large pendant around her neck. She also rocked a ring on her finger and a dainty bracelet on her wrist.

Dolly sat on a hardwood floor with her legs apart. She had her knees bent as she cuddled her adorable dog. Her back was arched and she placed one hand on her knee. The other held a phone in her hand to snap the steamy selfie. She tilted her head slightly and smiled for the camera.

In the background, an area rug could be seen. Some floral decor, and a gold metal table was also visible. In the caption, she wished her fans a happy weekend and asked them who they were rooting for on Super Bowl Sunday. She also geotagged her location as Orange County, California.

Her long, dark hair was parted down the middle. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulders.

Dolly’s over 6.4 million followers wasted no time showing some love for the pic. The photo garnered more than 43,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also left over 720 comments.

“So sexy and cuteeee,” one follower stated.

“Gorgeous! Have a great and blessed weekend babe,” remarked another.

“My love,” a third user wrote.

“Oh she is gorgeous,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing some skin in her online uploads. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, teeny tops, sexy lingerie, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dolly recently piqued the interest of her followers when she rocked a gray velour monokini that put all of her ample assets on full display. To date, that post has reeled in more than 80,000 likes and over 1,400 comments thus far.