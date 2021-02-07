WWE’s Chelsea Green Does Some Gardening In Tiny Black Bikini In Latest Photo

Chelsea Green took to Instagram this weekend and shared a picture of her attempting some gardening with her 576,000 followers. She revealed that her efforts weren’t entirely successful, but that didn’t discourage her from sporting a bikini and trying her best to complete the task at hand.

In the photo, Green stood on the decking of her house, surrounded by chairs, potted plants, and trees. A glimpse of her dog was also captured in the shot, but the WWE superstar was the main focus in the snap.

Green posed with a green watering can and a smile on her face. Her outfit was a black bikini that accentuated her toned abs and thighs, and she paired it with a matching hat. The wrestler seemed to be going for a simple get-up at the time, but her fans certainly didn’t complain.

In the accompanying caption, Green talked about her determination to succeed and get better at gardening. Despite her troubled attempts, the message and the photo both received positive feedback from her admirers.

Over 23,000 of them hit the like button, and some of them even took a moment to give her a compliment and share some advice in the comments section.

One of the commenters appeared to be a former colleague of Green’s, and they found her post very entertaining.

“Thanks for the laugh. If we could have worked together a little longer I could have given you garden hints. I grew reg peppers spicy peppers and lots of tomatoes on my patio. I also started a green onion plant in May and haven’t bought any since,” wrote the Instagram user.

“Your abs just amaze me every single time. Like what is this SORCERY girl,” gushed a second Instagrammer, emphasizing the compliment with some emoji.

“Keep it up, you’ll grow something like that. Maybe switch to a rock garden though haha,” a third Instagram follower advised.

This isn’t the first revealing snap that Green has shared in recent days. As The Inquisitr pointed out, she took to social media earlier this week and posted a still of her in red lingerie. The purpose behind the upload was to celebrate Valentine’s Day early.

As The Inquisitr report highlighted, she is also training for her WWE comeback. Green got injured back in November and has been out of action ever since, but her recent pics suggest that she’s made a full recovery and is ready to go.