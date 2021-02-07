WWE News: Paul Heyman Teases Huge ‘WrestleMania’ 2022 Main Event Involving Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman wants Big E to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE WrestleMania 38 in 2022. On the latest episode of Talking Smack, by way of WrestleTalk, Heyman discussed the chances of Big E becoming a top headlining star, revealing that he thinks the New Day member has what it takes.

According to Heyman, Big E should focus on his Intercontinental title run for now. However, he also explained how having the gold should be viewed as a stepping stone to bigger and better things, should he make the most of the opportunity.

“Now, solidifying the title reign can get you to a position to a position for WrestleMania next year in the main event for the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. That’s what that championship should be to you; it should be the designation of you as a great champion so you can main event at WrestleMania against Roman Reigns. The fact that you’re not going to main event this year, sir, should p*** you off. Doesn’t it?”

Big E responded by claiming that he will be the top billing of the 2022 pay-per-view. He said that everything he’s achieved in the past will “pale in comparison” to what he’ll do in the coming months, and he promised to face Reigns — if he’s still the champ at the time.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Big E was one of the favorites to win this year’s Royal Rumble and challenge “The Big Dog” at the “Showcase of the Immortals.” Edge ended up winning the Battle Royale instead, and the Hall of Famer looks set to challenge the champ on April 10.

Of course, it’s possible that WWE’s plans for Big E will change in the next few months. It is believed that officials are high on him, however, and his current title reign suggests that he’s being tipped as a breakout star.

While Big E has Reigns in his sights for the next WrestleMania, he may have some competition from a legendary superstar. The Inquisitr pointed out that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — who is Reigns’ real-life cousin — wants to face him at an upcoming WrestleMania, though it’s been reported that officials might schedule the match for 2023 instead.

The dream showdown was originally tipped for the 2021 pay-per-view, but the angle never materialized, presumably due to COVID-19 and Johnson’s Hollywood commitments. As The Inquisitr article highlighted, the legend supposedly interested in performing to a non-full stadium either.